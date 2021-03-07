STREET TALK

The struggle to learn during the Covid-19 lockdown (Video)

By Street Talk 7 March 2021

Lesego Nelisiwe Mogane, student at Maryvale College

We've heard it before, South Africa's lockdown has been tough on learners. What we haven't heard enough of is the fact that students were left without data, without resources, and without any connections to their schooling for notable periods. So, what happens then? Couple this with parents losing jobs, fears about returning to school during a pandemic and a mounting workload, 'tough' can somewhat be an understatement.

 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

 

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

 

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

 

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

