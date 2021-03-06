Thai monks take part in a chanting ceremony at Wat Dhammakaya on Makha Bucha Day on February 26, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. Makha Bucha Day is one of the holiest days in Buddhism and is celebrated on the full moon of the third lunar month. The holiday commemorates the day when 1,250 monks gathered to be ordained by Buddha. The Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province hosts a large gathering of 1,000 monks with 100,000 candles. While thousands usually visit the temple for Makha Bucha day, this year, due to the spread of COVID-19, Wat Phra Dhammakaya hosted over 200,000 virtual devotees via a worldwide zoom conference call. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
Participants take part in a group meditation session as part of a surrealist art installation at North Cottesloe beach on March 04, 2021 in Perth, Australia. The human installation coordinated by surrealist artist Andrew Baines is to highlight the work of “Meeting for Minds” an international organisation that deals with mental health, aimed at helping the community deal with the ongoing pandemic in a meditative way. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
A “nipper” is seen running past a rainbow flag at Bronte Beach on February 28, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Sydney’s iconic Bronte and Bondi beaches were transformed with all the colours of the rainbow as part of an initiative by Lifesavers with Pride to celebrate that everyone is welcome at their local surf club ahead of Sydney Mardi Gras. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)
Participants of the parade are seen during a preview of the 2021 Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, 05 March 2021. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
A man cycles past a poster of Pope Francis outside Catholics cathedral of our lady of salvation ahead of the planned visit of Pope Francis on March 3, 2021 in Baghdad, Iraq. On March 5, Pope Francis will start the historic first ever papal visit to Iraq. In his first foreign trip since the start of the pandemic Pope Francis will visit Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil and the cities of Qaraqosh and Mosul, which were heavily destroyed by ISIS. Although the trip is seen as an act of solidarity, the Vatican has been forced to defend the decision to go ahead with the papal visit amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as Iraq is currently seeing a spike in infection rates as it faces a deadly second wave of the virus. (Photo by Taha Hussein Ali/Getty Images)
A view of Al-Tahira Syriac Catholic church, built in 1862, which was extensively destroyed during the war with ISIS on February 28, 2021 in Mosul, Iraq. The church is an area of 1,344 square meters. UNESCO started rebuilding the church in June 2020, as part of the Revive the Spirit of Mosul initiative. (Photo by Hawre Khalid/Getty Images)
Kurjiya Qapo, 61, puts the finishing touches to a stole for Pope Francis, two months in the making, with her daughter, Iman Alkas Mousa, in preparation for the Pope’s first visit ever to Iraq on February 25, 2021 in Mosul, Iraq. Qapo learned embroidery at school when she was a student, and has been doing it ever since. She embroiders traditional clothing for her family as well. The Qapos family fled to Erbil in August, 2014, following the war with ISIS, and returned in November, 2017 to a damaged house that they have now renovated but are yet to move back into. (Photo by Hawre Khalid/Getty Images)
Matt Braynard (L) helps artist Tommy Zegan (R) wheel his statue of former President Donald Trump to a van during the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
People gather outside of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s NYC office to protest against cuts to health care on March 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Riot police charge at protesters after being attacked with poles on February 28, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha and nine ministers in his government survived a parliamentary no-confidence motion last week, but serious corruption allegations voiced by an opposition parliament, dubbed “elephant ticket” by protesters, caused them to march again this week. (Photo by Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images)
A protester washes his face after riot police fired tear gas on February 28, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar’s military government has intensified a crackdown on protesters in recent days, using tear gas, charging at and arresting protesters and journalists. (Photo by Hkun Lat/Getty Images)
Activists of women’s rights organisation Femen wear face masks and hold a banner reading “Deny male chauvinism is killing us” during a protest in Plaza Colon, on March 5, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/Getty Images)
A tape reading ‘Don’t touch!’ is placed on a statue of a boy and a girl at the entrance of the closed Namie elementary school in the town of Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, 16 February 2021 (issued 05 March 2021). The Namie elementary school is scheduled to be part of the Namie leg of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay on 25 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A broken shopping cart remains before an abandoned fashion store in the town of Tomioka, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, 16 February 2021 (issued 05 March 2021). More than 36,000 people who evacuated Fukushima after the nuclear accident are still away from their homes 10 years later, and most of them don’t want to go back due to radiation concerns, which remains one of the main challenges in the decades-lasting reconstruction process. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A lady bus driver washes her vehicle to minimize the risk of potential cross-infection ahead of students returning to school on February 28, 2021 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Students in Malaysia will start returning to schools on Monday in a phased opening that will be rolled out across March and April. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images)
Koala joey Humphrey is comforted by mother Willow at Taronga Zoo on March 02, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Eight-month-old Humphrey is the first koala joey born at Taronga Zoo in over a year, and only recently emerged from his mother Willow’s pouch. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
Platypus Keeper, Rob Dockerill, holds Annie the platypus during a press call at Taronga Zoo on March 03, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Taronga Conservation Society Australia has joined with NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean to announce a strategic plan on UN World Wildlife Day underpinned by a pledge to save the iconic platypus from extinction. Taronga scientists warn platypus could be extinct in the next 50 years. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
In this handout image released on March 3rd, two members of The Black Mamba Anti-Poaching Unit patrol the Balule Nature Reserve. (Photo by Mariska van den Brink for Samsung)
Olympic skateboard qualifier Tyler Edtmayer of Germany gets inverted while training on March 01, 2021 in Munich, Germany. Skateboarding will be an official Olympic event for the first time at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo that had to be postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images for LUMIX)
Stefan Kraft of Austria jumps during the Men’s Ski Jumping Normal Hill Individual Trail Round at Schattenberg on February 26, 2021 in Oberstdorf, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Ashlee Sullivan competes on the balance beam during the Junior Women’s 2021 Winter Cup at the Indiana Convention Center on February 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Thierry Neuville of Belgium and Martijn Wydaeghe of Belgium compete with their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC during Day Three of the FIA World Rally Champinship Finland on February 28, 2021 in Rovaniemi, Finland. (Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)
Alex Lynn of Great Britain driving (94) Mahindra Racing is involved in a crash during the ABB FIA Formula E Championship – Diriyah E-Prix Round 2 at Ad Diriyah on February 27, 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
A view of gray zinc rooftops of Paris, France, 24 February 2021 (issued 25 February 2021). The iconic gray zinc rooftops of Paris, and the small number of roofers specialized in their repair and maintenance, are seeking international recognition and vying for a coveted place in UNESCO’s heritage list of intangible treasures. Their candidacy is in competition this year with the Confederation of French Bakers who are seeking to integrate France’s iconic loaf of bread, the baguette into the UNESCO list, as well as the Arbois wine festival in the Jura region which is also a candidate. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
The Viking ship ‘Roskilde 6’ is assembled at the National Museum in Copenhagen, Denmark, 26 February 2021. The ship has in recent years been exhibited in museums around the world and will be part of an exhibition at the National Museum from 25 June 2021 on. The ship measures 37, 4 meters and it was dated to the year 1025. It was found in Roskilde harbor in 1997. EPA-EFE/Emil Helms DENMARK OUT Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
