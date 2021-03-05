2 cups self-rising flour
4 Tbsp mayonnaise
1 cup/ 250 ml full cream milk
1 tsp sugar
Method
Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl for about two minutes with a wooden spoon. Spray large-cavity muffin tins. Fill tins two-thirds full. Bake in a preheated hot oven (240℃) until golden brown; about 10 to 12 minutes.
This recipe makes 12 small rolls in a patty pan or six large ones in a muffin tin.
TGIFood tip: Cook six slices of streaky bacon, chop finely and add to the mixture. Or you can make the rolls more herby by adding dried mixed herbs. DM/TGIFood
Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.
To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]
"The past is always tense; the future perfect." ~ Zadie Smith
