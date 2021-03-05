TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Quick mayo muffins

By The Foodie's Wife 5 March 2021

Easy mayo rolls, or muffins if you prefer. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

These quick and easy muffins are believed to be southern American in origin and I have been making them since the 1970s. They are a winner for breakfasts or as an easy way to produce a roll for dinner time. We particularly enjoy them with a braai.

Ingredients

2 cups self-rising flour

4 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 cup/ 250 ml full cream milk

Don't want to see ads?

1 tsp sugar

Method

Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl for about two minutes with a wooden spoon. Spray large-cavity muffin tins. Fill tins two-thirds full. Bake in a preheated hot oven (240℃) until golden brown; about 10 to 12 minutes. 

This recipe makes 12 small rolls in a patty pan or six large ones in a muffin tin.

TGIFood tip: Cook six slices of streaky bacon, chop finely and add to the mixture. Or you can make the rolls more herby by adding dried mixed herbs. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

To enquire about Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau) please email him at [email protected]

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

Digital Vibes ‘owner’ worked at a fuel station during R82m Department of Health Covid-19 contract

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Quick mayo muffins

The Foodie's Wife
2 mins ago
< 1 min

PHOTO ESSAY

Lily Mine: Prayers, pain and hope mark mothers’ two-year vigil for their dead children

Shiraaz Mohamed
12 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

MADAM & EVE

Lost In Pronunciation
Stephen Francis & Rico 3 hours ago
< 1 min

"The past is always tense; the future perfect." ~ Zadie Smith

DAYS OF ZONDO

McKinsey, Trillian planned to score R10bn from Eskom, says former Trillian Management CEO

Greg Nicolson 13 hours ago
7 mins

PARLIAMENTARY NOTEBOOK

Still ahead: A long and winding road for Busisiwe Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry

Marianne Merten
13 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Single-owner designer book and art collection on sale at Strauss & Co

Strauss and co
4 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Steinhoff implosion: Balance sheet fraud, it appears, is taken seriously in Germany

Sasha Planting
14 hours ago
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Military mismanagement: Union asks minister to intervene to get SANDF healthcare workers vaccinated

Christi Nortier
13 hours ago
3 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved