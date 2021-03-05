Easy mayo rolls, or muffins if you prefer. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

These quick and easy muffins are believed to be southern American in origin and I have been making them since the 1970s. They are a winner for breakfasts or as an easy way to produce a roll for dinner time. We particularly enjoy them with a braai.

Ingredients

2 cups self-rising flour

4 Tbsp mayonnaise

1 cup/ 250 ml full cream milk

1 tsp sugar

Method

Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl for about two minutes with a wooden spoon. Spray large-cavity muffin tins. Fill tins two-thirds full. Bake in a preheated hot oven (240℃) until golden brown; about 10 to 12 minutes.

This recipe makes 12 small rolls in a patty pan or six large ones in a muffin tin.

TGIFood tip: Cook six slices of streaky bacon, chop finely and add to the mixture. Or you can make the rolls more herby by adding dried mixed herbs. DM/TGIFood

