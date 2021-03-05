TOUR DE FORCE

Now is the right time for the Proteas women team to bloom on Indian soil, says coach Moreeng

By Yanga Sibembe 5 March 2021

The Proteas' Shabnim Ismail in action during the 2021 Women's T20 Series against Pakistan at Kingsmead in Durban. © Steve Haag/ BackpagePix

Fresh from hosting Pakistan, South Africa are in India for another challenging series which will test their mental strength, competitiveness and fighting spirit.

Proteas women head coach Hilton Moreeng is confident his side can put on a great performance, and possibly earn their first series triumph on Indian soil.

The Proteas are fresh from comprehensive and morale-boosting series victories over Pakistan. They beat a visiting Pakistan side 3-0 in a one-day international (ODI) series, before seeing them off 2-1 in the T20s in February.

Moreeng hopes they can carry that momentum into the series, with India, ranked second in the world, having last played a competitive match in the T20 Women’s World Cup final a year ago.

Don't want to see ads?

“We have a head start as we have [played] a series ahead of them. So, we hope that will count in our favour, and we’ll see how the series unfolds,” the coach said.

The Proteas, without two influential players in Dane van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon through injury, will play five ODIs and three T20s.

They last visited the cricketing powerhouse in 2019, where they were thoroughly outclassed. They lost the ODI series 3-0 and fell 3-1 on the T20 leg.

Moreeng was at the helm during that visit, too, and said they learnt a lot from the experience.

“We know Indian conditions are not easy for any touring team, so we’re expecting them to be tough. Most of us have been exposed to these conditions as well, having come here before. The last visit was not a joyful one because of the way the results went, even though we worked and tried very hard,” he said.

Nondumiso Shangase of the Proteas celebrates a wicket against Pakistan at Kingsmead on 3 February 2021. © Steve Haag/ BackpagePix

“But we learnt a lot from that and will see that in the results, I’m sure, with a lot of those players in this squad as well. It’s the first time we’ll be at this venue, so we’ll assess things once we exit quarantine on Friday. We’ll then have an idea of what things might look like.”

Limited preparation time

The Proteas will have only two days to train and assess the pitch conditions at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow before the first match on Sunday. This is because when they arrived in the country on Saturday, 27 February they had to quarantine for six days.

Moreeng said his players are in good spirits, despite the initial isolation and not being active for so many days after their arrival.

In the absence of their regular skipper, Van Niekerk, the team will be led by Sune Luus, a batting all-rounder who was captain when the Proteas beat Pakistan.

The 25-year-old is revelling in the fact that she and her teammates are collecting minutes under their belt, with their eyes firmly on the 2022 ODI World Cup in New Zealand in just under a year.

“After having no cricket for nearly a year, to have two tours in quick succession is really exciting. It really helps with our preparation for the World Cup next year and I think the more cricket we play now the better it will be for us come the finals in New Zealand. Every match we play we need to capitalise on and make the most of the opportunity,” said Luus.

The captain will be banking on the in-form and experienced duo of Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp to make things happen for the team. Ismail in particular was in scintillating form during Pakistan’s recent tour, and was named women’s player of the month for January.

“We have the likes Marizanne, Shabnim and all the rest back again. Many of the players are also in form at the moment, which is what you need when you go to India. Hopefully it turns out to be a good tour for us,” added Luus.

Less-experienced fringe players such as Lara Goodall and Tazmin Brits will also be looking to use the series to hand Moreeng a selection headache in the build-up to next year’s World Cup. Great performances from them will benefit themselves and the team. DM

The Proteas’ full touring squad: Sune Luus (C), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

Digital Vibes ‘owner’ worked at a fuel station during R82m Department of Health Covid-19 contract

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

Sponsored Content

What’s new on Showmax in March 2021

Showmax
26 FEB
7 mins

TOUR DE FORCE

Now is the right time for the Proteas women team to bloom on Indian soil, says coach Moreeng

Yanga Sibembe
2 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

CRICKET

Proteas get their BLM (Bavuma Leads Men) moment as Temba becomes first black skipper
Craig Ray 17 mins ago
7 mins

"A fire broke out backstage in a theatre. The clown came out to warn the public; they thought it was a joke and applauded. He repeated it; the acclaim was even greater. I think that's just how the world will come to an end: to general applause from wits who believe It's a joke." ~ Søren Kierkegaard

GROUNDUP

Why the Chief Justice has been ordered to apologise

Tania Broughton 44 mins ago
5 mins

MADAM & EVE

Lost In Pronunciation

Stephen Francis & Rico
4 hours ago
< 1 min

PHOTO ESSAY

Lily Mine: Prayers, pain and hope mark mothers’ two-year vigil for their dead children

Shiraaz Mohamed
14 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Steinhoff implosion: Balance sheet fraud, it appears, is taken seriously in Germany

Sasha Planting
15 hours ago
3 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

McKinsey, Trillian planned to score R10bn from Eskom, says former Trillian Management CEO

Greg Nicolson
14 hours ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved