Crosswords

Crossed Out – 6 March 2021

By Gonzo 5 March 2021

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

Digital Vibes ‘owner’ worked at a fuel station during R82m Department of Health Covid-19 contract

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

GROUNDUP

Prasa’s new boss deemed too old to take up the role

James Stent for GroundUp
2 hours ago
2 mins

MADAM & EVE

Lost In Pronunciation

Stephen Francis & Rico
8 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

PHOTO ESSAY

Lily Mine: Prayers, pain and hope mark mothers’ two-year vigil for their dead children
Shiraaz Mohamed 17 hours ago
5 mins

Bladerunner (1980s version) is a visual feast due in large part to the Hollywood Actors Strike. This allowed the designers an extra three months to refine the sets and props.

OP-ED

Opportunities for change: Bridging class divides and addressing underinvestment for Gauteng’s poor

Parks Tau 1 hour ago
8 mins

TOUR DE FORCE

Now is the right time for the Proteas women team to bloom on Indian soil, says coach Moreeng

Yanga Sibembe
3 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Steinhoff implosion: Balance sheet fraud, it appears, is taken seriously in Germany

Sasha Planting
18 hours ago
3 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

McKinsey, Trillian planned to score R10bn from Eskom, says former Trillian Management CEO

Greg Nicolson
17 hours ago
7 mins

CRICKET

Temba Bavuma leads Proteas into new era

Craig Ray
3 hours ago
7 mins

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved