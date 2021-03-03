Regulation 28 is intended to protect retirement fund savings by limiting exposure to any one asset class. Currently, the regulation does not define infrastructure as a specific category, although infrastructure investment is spread across several asset classes such as equity, bonds, loans and private equity. Consequently, current data from retirement funds do not record the exact investment in infrastructure.
A media statement from National Treasury notes that the proposed review to Regulation 28 is informed by a “number of calls for increased investment in infrastructure given the current low economic growth climate”.
In his Budget speech last week, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said the South African economy was expected to rebound by 3.3% this year, following a 7.2% contraction in 2020, after which it should average 1.9% in the outer two years.
The government has committed to a R791.2-billion infrastructure investment drive to this end.
“We are already partnering with the private sector and other players to roll out infrastructure through initiatives such as the blended finance Infrastructure Fund,” Mboweni said.
The Infrastructure Fund is intended to be used to provide viability gap funding for large-scale infrastructure investments. This support will take different forms, including funding deserving infrastructure projects, blended co-funding, capital subsidies or interest rate subsidies and guarantees.
The proposed amendments to Regulation 28 include:
Malusi Ndlovu, director of large enterprises, markets at Old Mutual Corporate, says the overriding implication of the proposals is that they will make it easier for retirement funds to assess their current exposure to infrastructure investments.
“The fact that investment in domestic infrastructure is limited to 45% is not necessarily a bad thing, but a limit of 10% for infrastructure investment in the rest of Africa is a little problematic, given that the biggest appetite for infrastructure funding lies in other African countries,” he says.
Ndlovu says when looking at the proposed Regulation 28 amendments, there are three things to consider:
Van Lill applauded National Treasury choice to split private equity into a stand-alone asset class with a limit of 15%.
“Last June, Savca motivated to be separated out because hedge funds comprise a completely different asset class with a different risk profile,” she explains.
According to Savca, the current Regulation 28 asset classes and ceilings act as constraints on asset allocation decisions, potentially leaving investors with inefficient portfolios.
“This is particularly the case when asset classes with uncorrelated returns and risks, stemming from fundamentally different economic drivers, are grouped under a single threshold. Changes to Regulation 28 could provide pension funds with a higher degree of diversification, which would not only offer positive public benefits by improving the overall financial security of pension fund savers in the long run but also provide much needed economic stimulus to the South African economy,” Van Lill says.
Typically, larger retirement funds have been investing in private equity to date, but the private equity industry is hopeful that the proposed amendments will help more retirement fund trustees see that they have the option to invest in private equity.
“I think it is vital that retirement funds carry out their due diligence before investing in an infrastructure project, just as they would with any other investment. They should be looking for project managers with successful track records, who can show proof of previous projects and returns generated. Another good signal is the presence of experienced and reputable investors on the project, such as international development finance institutions,” Van Lill says.
Comments on the draft Regulation 28 amendments will be accepted by National Treasury until Monday, 29 March 2021. You can email comments to Basil Maseko via the email address: [email protected] DM/BM
