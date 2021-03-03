Business Maverick

Japanese Billionaire Seeks Crew for ‘Fun’ Trip Around the Moon

By Bloomberg 3 March 2021
Caption
Yusaku Maezawa, founder of Zozo Inc., gestures to a member of the media during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Yahoo Japan Corp.s surprise plan to buy a majority stake in Zozo Inc. sent investors scrambling to pick potential winners and losers in Japans online retail and payments fields.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has kicked off a global contest to select eight crew members to join him on a private SpaceX flight around the moon in 2023, the first such mission conducted on a commercial basis.

“It will be 10 to 12 people in all, but I will be inviting 8 people to come along on the ride,” the founder and former chief executive of online fashion retailer Zozo Inc. said in a video.“I hope that together we can make it a fun trip,” he said, adding that he is looking for “people from all kinds of backgrounds to join” the six-day journey around the moon. Maezawa said he would pick the eight based on how they would use the trip to “push the envelope” in their respective fields and also on their willingness to support other crew members.

Applicants will be screened from March 21 with final interviews and medical check-ups targeted for May.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SAA has to cough up R1.7bn to aircraft lessors

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Is government part of the solution to SAA’s woes, or is it part of the problem?

Kaizer M. Nyatsumba
7 hours ago
11 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Long and winding road: Claims process in SA silicosis settlement finally under way

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Singapore giant Petredec invests in South Africa’s fuel sector
Sasha Planting 7 hours ago
3 mins

ArnoCorpsa metal band in San Francisco only use Arnold Schwarzenegger movie lines in their lyrics.

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Driving in times of Covid lockdown: Uber, Bolt and the pivot to survive

Elna Schütz 7 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Spur tweaks its recipe to cater for the new Covid reality

Stephen Gunnion
8 hours ago
3 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Brian Molefe: Glencore tainted us as Gupta people because I wouldn’t sign coal deal

Greg Nicolson
6 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

When children become unwitting weapons in the battle between the exes

Michael Collins
7 hours ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Global economy ready for lift-off after Covid setback

Sharon Wood
7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Inflation watch: Beware the Ides of March

Natale Labia
7 hours ago
4 mins