The workers of the San Carlos de Celanova residence celebrate the birthday of Elena Pérez, 98, two weeks after having overcome the coronavirus. Nine residents died at this residence and more than forty tested positive for COVID-19. Among the care for the elderly, accompaniment was one of the most important at a time when residents were unable to receive visits from their relatives. Older people have been the most vulnerable group to the coronavirus pandemic that has shaken the entire planet. Covid-19 has emphasized the care need of elderly people, those who gave us everything, in regards to their right to health. Behind the numbers were the stories of a generation that suffered a Civil War and sacrificed themselves to achieve a welfare state. Residents, families and workers have faced an immense duel with limited resources and a scenario of fear and uncertainty. San Carlos de Celanova (Ourense, Spain) was one of the first home for elderly to register a massive contagion by the new coronavirus and was considered the “zero zone” of Galicia (northwest Spain). Taken in and around his hometown of Ourense in the region of Galicia, photojournalist Brais Couto presents a series of poignant and dramatic scenes exploring local events and issues ranging from the effects of the pandemic to forest fires and carnival season. © Brais Lorenzo Couto, Spain, Finalist, Professional, Portfolio, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards

The Sony World Photography Organisation recently announced the finalist and shortlisted photographers in the professional competition for 2021. Here is a selection of the images.

Portfolio category

***

Documentary category

Sony World Photography Awards Follow Save More