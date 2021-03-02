Organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told a news conference that the new members will be unveiled after official approval on Wednesday, but added that they had looked for athletes and gender equality specialists, among others.
Mori, a former prime minister, resigned as Tokyo 2020 president after sparking a furore when he said during a Japanese Olympic Committee meeting in February that women talk too much.
With the Tokyo Olympics less than five months away, the organisers need to move quickly to regain public trust, Seiko Hashimoto, who replaced Mori, told a committee board meeting earlier in the day.
“As for promoting gender equality, I believe we need to tackle the issue with a sense of speed and get results firmly to restore trust on the organisers,” said Hashimoto, who competed in seven Summer and Winter Olympics as a cyclist and a skater.
Hashimoto said she would hold a teleconference on Wednesday with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, his Paralympic counterpart Andrew Parsons, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Japanese Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa to discuss measures against the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed for a year amid the pandemic, are set to run from July 23 to Aug. 8, and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Chizu Nomiyama)
The programming language Python is named after Monty Python.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet