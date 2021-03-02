Newsdeck

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 organisers to raise ratio of women on its board to 42%

By Reuters 2 March 2021
Caption
Seiko Hashimoto Photographer: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - The Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Tuesday it would add 12 new women to its board, more than doubling the ratio of women to 42 percent, after its former president, Yoshiro Mori, stepped down last month over sexist remarks.

Organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto told a news conference that the new members will be unveiled after official approval on Wednesday, but added that they had looked for athletes and gender equality specialists, among others.

Mori, a former prime minister, resigned as Tokyo 2020 president after sparking a furore when he said during a Japanese Olympic Committee meeting in February that women talk too much.

With the Tokyo Olympics less than five months away, the organisers need to move quickly to regain public trust, Seiko Hashimoto, who replaced Mori, told a committee board meeting earlier in the day.

“As for promoting gender equality, I believe we need to tackle the issue with a sense of speed and get results firmly to restore trust on the organisers,” said Hashimoto, who competed in seven Summer and Winter Olympics as a cyclist and a skater.

Hashimoto said she would hold a teleconference on Wednesday with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, his Paralympic counterpart Andrew Parsons, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Japanese Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa to discuss measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed for a year amid the pandemic, are set to run from July 23 to Aug. 8, and the Paralympics from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Chizu Nomiyama)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAGASHULE ON THE MOVE

Ace going nowhere, new ANC step-aside guidelines reveal

By Ferial Haffajee

PARLIAMENT

Public Protector’s possible impeachment inquiry may take years of stroll down a potholed road

Marianne Merten
15 hours ago
7 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Ex-Eskom executive Matshela Koko denies knowingly sharing info with Gupta’s Salim Essa

Greg Nicolson
15 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 30 mins ago

Maverick Citizen: Tuesday Editorial

You’ll never walk alone (in struggles for democracy)
Mark Heywood 5 hours ago
4 mins

The programming language Python is named after Monty Python.

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Prime rib of beef with thyme butter

Tony Jackman 3 hours ago
3 mins

RUGBY

Boks likely to be tourists against British & Irish Lions in 2021

Craig Ray
53 mins ago
5 mins

ISS TODAY

How failure could ultimately save South African policing 

Andrew Faull
4 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

NPA must appeal Judge Hlophe’s decision in Bongani Bongo case

Professor Balthazar
15 hours ago
8 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Timing, logistics and collaboration must be the focus before mass vaccination phases begin, government and business agree

Christi Nortier
16 hours ago
6 mins