Newsdeck

Iran’s Rouhani Tells Macron No Renegotiating Nuclear Deal

By Bloomberg 2 March 2021
Caption
Hassan Rouhani, Iran's president, gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Rouhani said the attack on the Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea was the work of a government not a terrorist group. Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart in a Tuesday phone call that the 2015 nuclear deal wasn’t up for renegotiation and the only way to restore the accord was for the U.S. to formally rejoin it.

By Golnar Motevalli

Word Count: 239
(Bloomberg) — 

According to a statement on Rouhani’s official website, President Emmanuel Macron said Europe was ready to “be more active in the coming weeks in order to revive” the deal, and that both the U.S. and Iran had to “take the first steps” for all parties to return to full compliance with the agreement.

Iran, U.S. Told Not to Use Atomic Monitor as Bargaining Chip

Iran and the U.S. remain locked in a stalemate over which side should move first to re-establish the multiparty deal after former President Donald Trump violated its terms and abandoned it almost three years ago.

Tehran in response has gradually ramped up its nuclear activity by increasing uranium enrichment and limiting the scope of United Nations inspections of its nuclear sites.

While President Joe Biden pledged to rejoin the agreement during his campaign, his administration has so far decided against a swift re-entry into the landmark deal and is maintaining Trump’s sanctions on Iran.

Macron urged Rouhani to bring Iran back into compliance with its obligations under the nuclear accord, his office said in a statement. He called on the Iranian to give “clear signals” of goodwill without waiting for further concessions in order to revive dialogue.

(Updates with French statement in last paragraph)

–With assistance from Francois de Beaupuy.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAGASHULE ON THE MOVE

Ace going nowhere, new ANC step-aside guidelines reveal

By Ferial Haffajee

UNCOOPERATIVE GOVERNANCE

Shenanigans, suspicions and sex crimes in MEC’s report on state of Inxuba Yethemba municipality

Estelle Ellis
4 mins ago
3 mins

OP-ED

Parliamentary oversight, checks and balances are weak and ineffectual — and it’s largely the fault of bad MPs

Martin Nicol
2 mins ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 29 seconds ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Massive cocaine haul in Saldanha Bay Harbour was not the main stash, say ex-gangsters
Vincent Cruywagen 1 min ago
3 mins

Adolf Hitler was the first European leader to ban human zoos.

SPOTLIGHT ANALYSIS

How do you price a life-saving vaccine during a pandemic?

Catherine Tomlinson for Spotlight 17 mins ago
10 mins

ANALYSIS

Zuma’s shaky foundation and the edifice of false and contradictory claims

Pierre De Vos
11 mins ago
6 mins

THE SPIRITUALS

When facing death and loss, never underestimate the power of community

Karel van der Vyver
10 mins ago
3 mins

OP-ED

Mpumalanga’s closed stone circles of colonial thought

Glen Retief
6 mins ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Tourism industry finds creative ways to surf the Covid-19 waves

Angus Begg
27 mins ago
7 mins