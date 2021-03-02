(Bloomberg) —

According to a statement on Rouhani’s official website, President Emmanuel Macron said Europe was ready to “be more active in the coming weeks in order to revive” the deal, and that both the U.S. and Iran had to “take the first steps” for all parties to return to full compliance with the agreement.

Iran, U.S. Told Not to Use Atomic Monitor as Bargaining Chip

Iran and the U.S. remain locked in a stalemate over which side should move first to re-establish the multiparty deal after former President Donald Trump violated its terms and abandoned it almost three years ago.

Tehran in response has gradually ramped up its nuclear activity by increasing uranium enrichment and limiting the scope of United Nations inspections of its nuclear sites.

While President Joe Biden pledged to rejoin the agreement during his campaign, his administration has so far decided against a swift re-entry into the landmark deal and is maintaining Trump’s sanctions on Iran.

Macron urged Rouhani to bring Iran back into compliance with its obligations under the nuclear accord, his office said in a statement. He called on the Iranian to give “clear signals” of goodwill without waiting for further concessions in order to revive dialogue.

