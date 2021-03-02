The rallies in those markets are heading in the opposite direction of their underlying economies and will have to face corrections “sooner or later,” Guo, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and Party secretary of the central bank, said at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.
Regulators are watching capital inflows into China, where the economy is still growing and interest rates are higher, to prevent disruptions, although the size and speed of such inflows remain controllable at the moment, he said.
Guo also said bubbles in China’s property market remain relatively big, with a lot of people buying homes for investment or speculative purposes, which is “very dangerous.”
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet