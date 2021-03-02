Guo Shuqing, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, speaks during the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, June 14, 2018. China’s central bank is studying policies to boost loans to smaller firms, PBOC Governor Yi Gang said in a speech to the annual forum.

The rallies in those markets are heading in the opposite direction of their underlying economies and will have to face corrections “sooner or later,” Guo, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and Party secretary of the central bank, said at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.

Regulators are watching capital inflows into China, where the economy is still growing and interest rates are higher, to prevent disruptions, although the size and speed of such inflows remain controllable at the moment, he said.

Guo also said bubbles in China’s property market remain relatively big, with a lot of people buying homes for investment or speculative purposes, which is “very dangerous.”