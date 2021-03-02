Business Maverick

China ‘Worried’ About Bubbles in Property, Foreign Markets

By Bloomberg 2 March 2021
Caption
A digital board shows the DAX Index curve inside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Boerse AG, in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. As the world ponders whether 2018 is when financial markets finally buckle after a nearly decade-long boom, theres no shortage of potential crises to keep traders awake at night. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

China’s top banking regulator said he’s worried about a slew of risks including the nation’s property bubble, rapid inflow of foreign capital and elevated global markets.

Guo Shuqing is “very worried” that bubbles in U.S. and European financial markets could burst as their economies are still struggling under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic.
Key Speakers at the Lujiazui Forum
Guo Shuqing, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission, speaks during the Lujiazui Forum in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, June 14, 2018. China’s central bank is studying policies to boost loans to smaller firms, PBOC Governor Yi Gang said in a speech to the annual forum.

The rallies in those markets are heading in the opposite direction of their underlying economies and will have to face corrections “sooner or later,” Guo, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and Party secretary of the central bank, said at a briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.

Regulators are watching capital inflows into China, where the economy is still growing and interest rates are higher, to prevent disruptions, although the size and speed of such inflows remain controllable at the moment, he said.

Guo also said bubbles in China’s property market remain relatively big, with a lot of people buying homes for investment or speculative purposes, which is “very dangerous.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Public sector trade unions force government’s hand by tabling inflation-busting wage increases for 2021

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Interim results: Bidvest cleans up with hygiene services

Stephen Gunnion
7 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
7 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 33 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

NGOs ask banks not to finance East African oil pipeline
Ed Stoddard 6 hours ago
4 mins

A planet named HD 189733b has some serious showers. It rains molten glass at 7000km/h

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Private sector steps up to the plate to back the Covid vaccine roll-out

Sasha Planting 7 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Australian deal with Google and Facebook does not encourage innovation

Styli Charalambous
6 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Mr Gordhan, reform the state-owned enterprises

Ray Mahlaka
6 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Absa PMI edges up in February – but a decline in the employment index is worrying

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
2 mins

MOTORING

Kia Picanto X-Line — more jam for your rand

Melinda Ferguson
7 hours ago
6 mins

Business Maverick

A ray of regulatory sunshine: Gold Fields finally gets approval for solar project

Ed Stoddard
23 hours ago
2 mins