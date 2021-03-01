Business Maverick

Buffett’s Berkshire Snaps Up Record $24.7 Billion of Own Stock

By Bloomberg 1 March 2021
Caption
A Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices real estate office in San Francisco, California. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought back a record $24.7 billion of its own stock last year and said there’s more to come, as the conglomerate struggled to find other ways to deploy its enormous pile of cash.

The company’s purchase of $9 billion of shares in the fourth quarter matched a record set in the previous three-month period, Buffett said Saturday in his annual letter to investors.
Key Speakers At The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit
Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., speaks at the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Goldman’s 10,000 Small Businesses is an investment that brings economic opportunity and assists entrepreneurs to create jobs by providing better access to education, capital and business support services.

“Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end, and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future,” Buffett, 90, said in the letter. “That action increased your ownership in all of Berkshire’s businesses by 5.2% without requiring you to so much as touch your wallet.”

Buffett’s letter, a closely-watched missive from one of the world’s most renowned investors, devoted large portions to the impact of repurchases, one of Berkshire’s biggest capital-deployment moves last year as it “made no sizable acquisitions.” He also shared his thoughts on the strategy of conglomerates, praising businesses such as Berkshire’s insurance operations and railroad.

He shied away from some of the most controversial issues of the day, including politics, the pandemic and racial equality. But Buffett stood by his optimism for America, saying that progress on achieving a “more perfect union” was uneven but still moving forward.

“Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America,” he said.

Read how Buffett has kept mostly quiet on many key issues

There was a small amount of progress in paring the cash pile, which fell 5% in the fourth quarter to $138.3 billion. Buffett has struggled to keep pace with the flow in recent years as Berkshire threw off cash faster than he could find higher-returning assets to snap up.

Apple Inc. is one of Berkshire’s top three most-valuable assets, at $120 billion, Buffett said. The technology company has said it intends to repurchase its own shares as well.

“The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time,” Buffett said. “The process offers a simple way for investors to own an ever-expanding portion of exceptional businesses.”

Snapping Up Stock

Separately, Buffett acknowledged that the $11 billion writedown Berkshire took last year was almost entirely due to what he conceded was a “mistake” in 2016, when he paid too much for Precision Castparts. Precision is a fine company, Buffett said, but he admitted he made a big error.

“I was wrong, however, in judging the average amount of future earnings and, consequently, wrong in my calculation of the proper price to pay for the business,” Buffett said in the letter.

Stock Portfolio

Swings in Berkshire’s massive $281.2 billion stock portfolio feed into the company’s net income because of an accounting technicality. That drove the figure up 23% to $35.8 billion in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Berkshire’s Class A shares gained roughly 2.4% last year, falling short of the 16% increase in the S&P 500.

Read More: Warren Buffett Won’t Take the Reddit Bait

The billionaire only briefly touched on one of the largest questions looming over Berkshire — how long he might stay at the helm. He once again referenced a favorite CEO, Mrs. Blumkin, who founded Nebraska Furniture Mart. She worked until she was 103 — “a ridiculously premature retirement age as judged by Charlie and me,” Buffett wrote, referring to Charlie Munger, 97, a Berkshire vice chairman.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Kung-Flu Panda: Dodgy analytics or pandemic propaganda?

By Nafeez Ahmed and Rebecca Davis

BUSINESS MAVERICK

MTN Syria placed under judicial guardianship as it negotiates $65m sale

Stephen Gunnion
7 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

What does cancelling S12J tell us about government?

Tim Cohen
7 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 32 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168 ANALYSIS

Sinkhole opens up beneath South Africa’s mining industry
Ed Stoddard 11 hours ago
3 mins

An accountant named Kushim was the first recorded name in history.

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Treasury’s mission to make South Africa’s tax regime more efficient

Sasha Planting 7 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

It’s time to bridge the alarming CCMA service delivery gap

Tzvi Brivik
7 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Emerging markets’ bonds stand to bear the brunt of a risk-off response to global inflation fears

Sharon Wood
7 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Mboweni’s 2021 budget credibility

Miriam Altman
26 FEB
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

High court rules that multimillion-rand Limpopo IT tender was fraudulent

Sandisiwe Shoba
6 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mystery of SAA’s request for more money vexes creditors

Ray Mahlaka
25 FEB
3 mins