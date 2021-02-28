Newsdeck

‘Tom & Jerry’ Draws $13.7 Million in Second-Best Pandemic Debut

By Bloomberg 28 February 2021
Caption
epa08890109 A general view of the ?Tom and Jerry? cartoon character, which is an eatable sculpture crafted out of sugar bricks, sugar paste, and cakes made in 46th annual Cake Exhibition prior Christmas in Bangalore, India, 17 December 2020. The annual cake exhibition is open for public and runs from 18 to 01 January 2021. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

“Tom & Jerry” led North America’s box office this weekend with $13.7 million in opening sales, the second-best debut since the pandemic began and the largest this year.

By Yueqi Yang

Word Count: 264
(Bloomberg) — 

The Warner Bros. remake of the classic cartoon caper took in $33.1 million globally this weekend, according to industry researcher Comscore Inc., with China its second-largest market.

Kid-friendly movies have performed well during the pandemic as families favor lighter fare. “Wonder Women 1984,” also by Warner Bros. and geared toward a young audience, had the best weekend opening during the pandemic with $16.7 million. Universal’s “The Croods: A New Age,” which came out around Thanksgiving Day, is now No. 3.

“Tom & Jerry” was released simultaneously on HBO Max in the U.S. for a month. It follows AT&T’s Warner Bros.’ plan to put all of its 2021 movies online the same day they open in cinemas, a strategy that drew the ire of theater chains already starved of new titles and strained by Covid-related capacity restrictions. Prior to the pandemic, theaters usually had as long as three months of exclusive rights to new movies.

About 42% of theaters in North America have reopened, according to Comscore. New York City, a major film market, is set to reopen movie theaters at 25% capacity on Friday. Warner Bros. said it saw “an enormous boost” for “Tom & Jerry” from private theater rental bookings, a new offering by cinemas to attract audiences to return in their own private bubbles.

AMC Entertainment and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema have both introduced private screenings during the pandemic.

–With assistance from Kelly Gilblom.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS

South Africa shifts from Alert Level 3 to Alert Level 1

By Cyril Ramaphosa

MAVERICK CITIZEN 168

Reach for a Dream turns to virtual reality to fulfil the dreams of SA’s deathly ill children

Christi Nortier
43 seconds ago
4 mins

DAILY MAVERICK 168

As the conflict rages on, ordinary Mozambicans suffer while officials continue to benefit

Peter Fabricius
3 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 17 mins ago

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Covid vaccine apartheid: Rich countries are hoarding supplies, leaving poorer countries at the mercy of drug companies
Zukiswa Pikoli 6 mins ago
4 mins

The hacking tools used in the Matrix were real actual tools.

BHEKISISA OP-ED

Vaccine misinformation: What to do when it’s coming from leaders

Tian Johnson 6 mins ago
6 mins

OP-ED

Jacob Zuma and elements of the ANC are intent on destabilising South Africa

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana on behalf of the SACC
9 mins ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen | Maverick Life

Theatre for whom? Dance for what? Towards a rationale for theatre and dance in our contemporary world

Gregory Maqoma
11 mins ago
12 mins

DM168 Investigation

The crumbling house that Ace Magashule built

Felix Dlangamandla, Anso Thom, Christi Nortier and Jillian Green
13 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168 ANALYSIS

Sinkhole opens up beneath South Africa’s mining industry

Ed Stoddard
4 hours ago
3 mins