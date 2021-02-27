A general view as a runner clears a fence down the back straight during The Kate Austin Misses Her Racing Handicap Chase at Taunton Racecourse on February 23, 2021 in Taunton, England. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, owners along with the paying public will not be allowed to attend the meeting. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.
Thea Minyan Bjoerseth of Norway in action in front of cardboard cutouts of fans during the Women’s Ski Jumping Normal Hill training at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships Oberstdorf on February 23, 2021 in Oberstdorf, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman dunks the ball for two points against the Charlotte Hornets during the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, USA, 26 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
A pedestrian walks past a mural showing NBA players Pau Gasol (R) and Kobe Bryant (L) depicting the friendship between the two Los Angeles Lakers players in Los Angeles, California, USA, 26 February 2021. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with his Coach Goran Ivanišević after victory in his Men’s Singles Final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during day 14 of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 21, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Competitors enter the water to embark on the swim leg during Challenge Wanaka on February 20, 2021 in Wanaka, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)
Filipinos, with their game fowls, inside a game farm to participate in a six-day cup of the blood-sport now being broadcasted online, on February 19, 2021 in Sta Cruz, Laguna, south of Manila, Philippines. Cockfighting, locally called Sabong, is a popular pastime and sports in the Philippines dating back as far as pre-colonial era. It is believed to be a billion-dollar industry, according to authorities. Although there is really no nationwide ban on the sport unregulated Sabong is outlawed in the country. (Photo by Jes Aznar/Getty Images)
A Chinese tourist visits the Mutianyu Great Wall covered in snow on February 23, 2021 in Beijing, China. Affected by the new coronavirus (COVID-19), the number of visitors to Mutianyu Great Wall in 2020 dropped by about 60%. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Jeremy Winningham cleans snow from the windshield as his 15-year-old daughter Courtney drives under a caution flag during a race on an oval track carved onto the ice at Rice Lake on February 21, 2021 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies gather evidence from the car that golf legend Tiger Woods was driving when seriously injured in a rollover accident on February 23, 2021 in Rolling Hills Estates, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Fans of Flamengo cheer for the arrival of the team to the stadium before a match between Flamengo and Internacional as part of 2020 Brasileirao Series A at Maracana Stadium on February 21, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) join fellow members of Congress to observe a moment of silence on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, on February 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congressional leaders held a candlelight ceremony to mark the more than 500,000 U.S. deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
People who are seeking asylum in the United States wait in line to collect flyers explaining updated asylum policies outside the El Chaparral border crossing on February 19, 2021 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
People from El Salvador and Honduras who are seeking asylum in the United States sit outside the El Chaparral border crossing on February 19, 2021 in Tijuana, Mexico. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wears a protective mask bearing the words “This mask is as useless as Joe Biden,” as she walks with an aide to a vote in the Cannon Tunnell on Capitol Hill, on February 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
Students, who escaped from gunmen, wait outside the school premises for their parents after gunmen abducted more than 300 students at the Jangebe Government Girls Secondary School, Zamfara State, Nigeria 26 February 2021. EPA-EFE/STR
Khoi Khoi and San people protest at the Cape Town High Court on February 24, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the group protested against the eviction of illegal occupants in Rondevlei by Red Ants. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)
A demonstrator kneels as he protests against the military coup while riot police advance on a street as tensions rise in Yangon, Myanmar, 25 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING
A demonstrator places his bicycle in front of riot police during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 27 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO
Recruits sit in line during a military recruitment ceremony held at Dong Da district in Hanoi, Vietnam, 27 February 2021. More than 4,000 recruits attend the recruitment ceremony in 30 districts of Hanoi on 27 February. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
Protestors are seen at an anti-vaccination rally in Sydney on February 20, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. The protestors, who numbered in the hundreds, are demonstrating against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)
Airport staff handle a container with doses of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at Benito Juarez International Airport on February 22, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
A doctor who is the first person to receive the vaccine is immunized at Banket District Hospital on February 22, 2021 in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe. (Photo by Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images)
Healthcare workers inside a field hospital for Covid-19 infected patients at the Pedro Dell’Antonia sports complex in Santo Andre, Brazil, on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Photographer: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg via Getty Images
An Indonesian man walks through a flooded neighborhood on February 20, 2021 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Ed Wray/Getty Images) (Photo by Ed Wray/Getty Images)
Spectators visit the ‘202 BC-The Han culture’ exhibition at Shanghai Powerlong Museum on February 26, 2021 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway at the “Rome Is My Runway” Collective Fashion Show during the Altaroma 2021 on February 19, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images)
The Aurora Borealis is seen above WW2 beach defenses on February 20, 2021 in Lossiemouth, Scotland. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)
The ‘Snow Moon’ is seen rising over traffic on the Leonard P Zakim Bunker Hill Bridge in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 26 February 2021. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
