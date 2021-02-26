13-year-old old Grade 8 learner Tamir Mitchell one of five people who were shot in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain. Photo:Supplied

Gunmen open fire on pupils in school uniforms during drive-by shootings on Cape Flats

Two teenagers were killed in an apparent drive-by shooting spree on Thursday night, 25 February, at around 10pm in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain.

The victims are Tamir Mitchell, 13, and Morgan Munnik, 18. Three other teenagers were injured.

Drive-by gang shootings are viewed as a form of execution to take out rival gang members or intended targets. In this case, the targets appear to be pupils.

According to witnesses, a car slowed down at the corner of Cadillac and Riley streets, indiscriminately firing at the pupils. The car then drove further down Cadillac Street and opened fire on another group of pupils.

On Friday, 26 February, Tamir’s parents, Samantha and Gabier Mitchell, went to identify their son’s body at the mortuary. When Maverick Citizen arrived at their home, his aunt, Elizabeth Oostendurp, and his older brother, Ridaa agreed to speak.

His brother said: “The car was coming down Cadillac Road. They were the first group that was shot. The occupants rolled down the window and fired several shots.

“They drove down the road and fired at the other group of school children. My brother wasn’t a gangster; all he did was stand on the corner with his friends.”

His aunt said that two of the pupils who were shot were in matric.

“Why did they shoot them? I’m upset. How can they just take away his life like that? It was his first year at on Hill High School. He was a Grade 8 learner with so much potential and all his dreams were shattered.

“When paramedics arrived on the scene and lifted him up they found two bullets underneath him. He died when his uncle arrived at the scene. One of the bullets went through his eye. We as a family and community are left with more questions than answers,” she said.

Oostendurp denied rumours of gang retaliation, saying that the victims were pupils, not gang members.

The situation is the area remains tense and police have beefed up patrols.

The shooting happened in the notorious turf of the 28s gang, who are locked in a war with rival gangs. Some residents believed the killing could be part of a gang initiation for new members to show their mettle.

Community leader Rochell Dick pointed to a lack of recreation facilities as one of the reasons children hung around at street corners.

“We as a community don’t know who the faceless gunmen were and also why did they shoot innocent children.

“All that we want is peace in a community where our children can move freely,” Dick said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the shootings, saying the attacks were being investigated. He said a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed and three others, aged 14, 16 and 18 were wounded.

“According to reports the occupants of a white vehicle opened fire at the victims. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and the suspects are yet to be arrested,” Traut said.

“Police were called to another scene on the corner of Cadillac and Austin Street, where the body of a 18-year-old male was found with gunshot wounds to his neck. The victim was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.”

Anyone with any information about these attacks is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. DM/MC

Vincent Cruywagen