Newsdeck

Trump supporters want to ‘blow up’ Capitol, police chief warns

By Reuters 25 February 2021
Caption
National Guard members from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan patrol the US Capitol on February 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. House impeachment managers will make the case that Trump was singularly responsible for the January 6th attack at the U.S. Capitol and he should be convicted and barred from ever holding public office again. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Donald Trump supporters who launched a deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol last month have indicated they want to "blow up" the building and kill members of Congress, the acting chief of the Capitol Police said on Thursday.

By Susan Cornwell and Kanishka Singh

Threats suggest extremists could target the building during an address by President Joe Biden, Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman told lawmakers as she advocated for continued high security around the building.

“Members of militia groups that were present on Jan. 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union,” Pittman told members of the House Appropriations Committee.

“We think that it’s prudent that Capitol Police maintain its enhanced and robust security posture until we address those vulnerabilities going forward,” she said.

A date has not been announced for Biden to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress, which typically happens early in the year.

Unprecedented security measures were imposed in Washington following the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, including fences topped with razor wire and checkpoints manned by the National Guard.

About 5,000 troops are expected to stay through mid-March.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Biden’s electoral victory over the Republican president, who falsely claimed the November election had been marred by widespread fraud.

The attack delayed the certification of Biden’s win by several hours, as lawmakers were forced to flee the mob. Five people died in the violence, including a Capitol Police officer.

More than 200 people have been charged so far for their roles in the riot, including some with ties to far-right fringe groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell in Washington and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Scott Malone and Peter Cooney)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SAPS IN CRISIS

Bheki Cele steps in as Crime Intelligence boss Peter Jacobs takes ‘flawed’ disciplinary debacle to Labour Court

By Caryn Dolley

DAILY MAVERICK WEBINAR

Frederik van Zyl Slabbert: A man of his time, still missed in ours

Rebecca Davis
5 mins ago
4 mins

OP-ED

CR17 campaign: Openness and transparency will counter spurious judicial bribery claims

Pierre De Vos
11 mins ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

TRIBUTE

Former UCT vice-chancellor Stuart Saunders: Gravitas, genuineness, integrity and the calm intelligence of a discerning intellect
Njabulo S. Ndebele 9 mins ago
5 mins

"As he caught his footing his head fell back and the Milky Way flowed down inside him with a roar." ~ Yasunari Kawabata

TRIBUTE

Lawrence Ferlinghetti, ‘the spiritual godfather of the Beat movement’

J Brooks Spector 11 mins ago
10 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Implats posts record interim earnings, eyes mechanised expansion projects in SA and Zimbabwe

Ed Stoddard
42 mins ago
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Nelson Mandela University rolls out booking system for metro to deal with Covid-19 vaccines

Estelle Ellis
41 mins ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN INTERVIEW

Karen Hofman, the professor leading the fight for healthy eating choices

Georgina Crouth
24 mins ago
5 mins

MATTERS OF OBSESSION

Bodies and soul: ‘Mixed Company’ and the politics of gathering

Emma Dollery
32 mins ago
6 mins