Texas Probes Sky-High Bills Tied to Electricity-Market Prices

By Bloomberg 25 February 2021
HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 21: A view of high voltage transmission towers on February 21, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Millions of Texans lost their power when winter storm Uri hit the state and knocked out coal, natural gas and nuclear plants that were unprepared for the freezing temperatures brought on by the storm. Wind turbines that provide an estimated 24 percent of energy to the state became inoperable when they froze. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The Public Utility Commission of Texas launched an investigation into retail electric providers that “inflicted unusually high bills” on consumers by indexing their rates to wholesale power prices.

Last week’s energy crisis left more than 4 million Texas in the dark and sent spot electricity prices to $9,000 a megawatt-hour for days. Customers exposed to those prices are now experiencing “serious financial consequences,” the regulator said in a statement. The commission will examine whether those retail providers violated any state rules on disclosure.

“While the architecture of these indexed plans are theoretically allowable under state law and Commission rules, an influx of complaints into our Customer Protection Division has caused concerns that questionable business practices might be exacerbating the situation,” Thomas Gleeson, executive director at the agency, said in the statement.

