Net Zero

While the fund wants the companies it invests in to have clear targets for emissions reductions, it hasn’t explicitly asked them to reach net zero emissions by 2050, according to Ihenacho. The companies’ goals still have to be compatible with the Paris Agreement, with the fund focusing on their planned path toward the targets, she said in an interview.

“Our expectations are well anchored towards zero in 2050,” Ihenacho said. “What’s important to us is to understand how the companies think they will get there. One thing is to say that there should be zero in 2050. We are concerned with the short-term and medium-term and long-term goals. We believe this is just as important.”

Asked about a recent adoption of portfolio-warming metrics by the French insurer and investor Axa SA, Ihenacho said that rising temperatures “is just one” of the target figures the fund includes in its assessment of climate risks.

Read more: ‘Portfolio Warming’ Is the New Climate Anxiety for Fund Managers

Here’s the full list of 2020 exclusions:

AGL Energy Ltd

Anglo American Plc

Glencore Plc

RWE AG

Sasol Ltd

ElSewedy Electric Co

Vale SA

Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Cenovus Energy Inc

Imperial Oil Limited

Suncor Energy Inc

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp

Formosa Taffeta Co Ltd

Page Industries Ltd

Earlier exclusions of Drax Group Plc, AECOM and Texwinca Holdings Ltd were revoked, while four companies including BHP Group Ltd were placed on an observation list.