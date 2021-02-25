Newsdeck

Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward for two stolen dogs

By Reuters 25 February 2021

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Pop superstar Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her French bulldogs Koji and Gustav that were stolen in Hollywood, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, after reports that her dog walker was shot.

Gaga, whose recent performances included singing the national anthem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration last month, has been in Rome filming a movie. Her three French bulldogs remained in Hollywood, The Daily Mail reported.

The outlet said Gaga’s dog walker was walking the dogs on Wednesday evening when he was shot. The third dog, Miss Asia, escaped and was later recovered.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, a male gunman wielding a semi-automatic handgun shot a male in his 30s in Hollywood and fled in a white vehicle, stealing two French bulldogs, Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison said. Fire department paramedics took the male victim to a local hospital where he was in critical condition from a single gunshot wound, police said on Thursday.

The source close to Lady Gaga, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the singer was urging anyone who has the dogs to contact the email [email protected] to return the dogs and retrieve the reward, no questions asked.

The French bulldog is a popular breed, and there has been a growing trend of the dogs, which can cost several thousand dollars as puppies, being stolen for resale or breeding. (Reporting by Gabriella Borter; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Bill Berkrot)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SAPS IN CRISIS

Bheki Cele steps in as Crime Intelligence boss Peter Jacobs takes ‘flawed’ disciplinary debacle to Labour Court

By Caryn Dolley

MAVERICK CITIZEN #BUDGET2021 RESPONSES

A deafening silence on gender-based violence and femicide

Sam Waterhouse
24 mins ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Children’s rights need to be protected as we accelerate towards an unequally skewed global digital environment

Anri Van Der Spuy
32 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Annual results: AB InBev suffers a Covid-19 hangover
Stephen Gunnion 38 mins ago
3 mins

Do you think you have fake pockets in your suit? Think again - most (decent) suit jackets have the pockets sewn shut to preserve the garment during packing.

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

Pandemic offers a reality check on ‘work-life balance’ for working mothers

Sibusiso Mkwananzi, Yaliwe Clarke and Tendai Matika 31 mins ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba’s bid to paint herself as a victim of poor advice and lack of resources falls flat

Des Erasmus
14 hours ago
6 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Nelson Mandela University rolls out booking system for metro to deal with Covid-19 vaccines

Estelle Ellis
29 mins ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mystery of SAA’s request for more money vexes creditors

Ray Mahlaka
11 mins ago
3 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN INTERVIEW

Karen Hofman, the professor leading the fight for healthy eating choices

Georgina Crouth
13 mins ago
5 mins