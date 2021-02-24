Business Maverick

U.S. Stocks Roar Back After Powell’s Reassurance: Markets Wrap

By Bloomberg 24 February 2021
Caption
While the structural issues South Africa is facing may limit the potential upside, investors should remember that not all JSE-listed companies are affected to the same extent, says Abax Investments. (Image: Adobestock)

The S&P 500 Index erased a drop to end the day higher after reassuring comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation and the outlook for growth spurred traders to buy the dip.

The benchmark stock gauge closed 0.1% higher after declining as much as 1.8% amid a rout in technology shares on concern the high-flying stocks had become overvalued. The Nasdaq 100 ended just slightly lower, mostly erasing a loss that reached 3.5% after Powell signaled the Federal Reserve was nowhere close to pulling back on its support for the economy. Airlines, lodging companies and cyclical shares set to benefit from the end of pandemic lockdowns outperformed.

So-called growth shares are having their worst month against value counterparts in more than two decades as vaccination campaigns gather pace and bond yields hover near a one-year high. Bets on faster growth have pushed the gap between 5- and 30-year yields to the highest level in more than six years.

Growth on track for worst month vs. value since 2000

As Powell reassured investors on stimulus, he voiced expectations for a return to more normal, improved activity later this year and said that higher bond yields reflected economic optimism, not inflation fears. That helped fuel a return of the buy-the-dip mentality that has limited equity drawdows in recent months, with investors betting on a global economic recovery spurred by vaccines and U.S. spending.

“There was something in there for everyone today,” Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “Powell did recognize medium-term improvement in the economy but I think laid to rest some percolating inflation fears.”

Elsewhere, stocks in Asia were mostly higher as European shares slumped. Bitcoin tumbled below $50,000 after a bout of volatility highlighted lingering doubts about the durability of the token’s rally.

Some key events to watch this week:

  • EIA crude oil inventory report is out Wednesday.
  • Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time.
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4%.
  • The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1%.
  • The MSCI Emerging Market Index was little changed.

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.
  • The euro fell 0.1% to $1.215.
  • The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.4114.
  • The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 105.27 per dollar.

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.36%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield jumped two basis points to -0.32%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield rose four basis points to 0.72%.

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $62.03 a barrel.
  • Gold fell 0.2% to $1,805.81 an ounce.

–With assistance from John Ainger, Cecile Gutscher, Joanna Ossinger, Andreea Papuc and Sarah Ponczek.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

More damage to South Africa’s labour market as unemployment hits new high

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Another milestone: Aveng records first operating profit since 2014

Sasha Planting
6 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Kumba latest in Anglo stable to post record earnings — now it’s set to expand Sishen mine

Ed Stoddard
8 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 27 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

Why strategy matters in a newsroom: It’s not just ‘what’, but also ‘how’ and ‘why’
Styli Charalambous 8 hours ago
3 mins

"The sad truth is that most evil is done by people who never make up their minds to be good or evil." ~ Hannah Arendt

BUSINESS MAVERICK

TymeBank attracts global investors as it outlines ambitious expansion plans

Stephen Gunnion 7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Ad creatives go on the offensive

Georgina Crouth
8 hours ago
8 mins

A VROOM WITH A VIEW

Electric cars split the road for emerging and developing markets

Alexander Parker
8 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Did Covid-19 steal your mojo? Watch out for the burnout danger zone

Freddie van Rensburg
16 hours ago
9 mins

SCORPIO

Zweli Mkhize’s ‘family friend’ and ex-private secretary pocket Covid-19 cash via R82m Department of Health contracts

Pieter-Louis Myburgh
7 hours ago
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

Twenty lessons in 20 years: Lesson 10 – How to avoid mistakes during the hiring process

Allon Raiz
8 hours ago
3 mins