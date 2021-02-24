Newsdeck

South Africa Has Found About 4,000 Covid-19 Re-Infections

By Bloomberg 24 February 2021
Caption
Health workers receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg on Wednesday 17 February 2021. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

(Bloomberg) --About 4,000 cases of re-infection with Covid-19 have been found in South Africa, Barry Schoub, the chair of the country’s Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines, said.

By Antony Sguazzin
Feb 24, 2021, 8:15 PM – Updated on Feb 24, 2021, 8:36 PM
Word Count: 131
“This is probably to a large extent due to the variant” of the virus that was first identified in the country, he said on a webinar on Wednesday.

The mutation, known by scientists as B.1.351, was identified in the country last last year and has become the dominant strain in the nation. With over 1.5 million known coronavirus infections and almost 50,000 deaths, South Africa has been the hardest hit country on the continent.

On Thursday the South African government will release the results of a study into the transmissibility of the variant, whether it can cause re-infection and whether it causes more severe disease.

(Updates with details on the mutation and study results in last two paragraphs)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Scorpio NEWSFLASH

VBS liquidator looks to claw back the money by suing KPMG for R864-million

By Pauli Van Wyk

SCORPIO

Zweli Mkhize’s ‘family friend’ and ex-private secretary pocket Covid-19 cash via R82m Department of Health contracts

Pieter-Louis Myburgh
24 hours ago
9 mins

BUDGET 2021

On the razor’s edge: Fiscal balancing act hinges on civil servants’ wage bill 

Marianne Merten
8 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

BUDGET 2021

Eskom and the missing electricity supplies: Big plans but little urgency
Marianne Merten 8 hours ago
2 mins

The ancient Greeks believed trousers to be "ridiculous". The Romans shunned them on account of only barbarians wearing the garment.

BUDGET 2021

Equal Education protesters turned back from Parliament

Karabo Mafolo 3 hours ago
2 mins

Sponsored Content

Ox tales: Can China do the heavy lifting?

Ninety One
5 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Mboweni’s hard stance on a wage freeze for public servants starts to pay off

Ray Mahlaka
6 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Budget: Rand and bonds rally as local debt issuance cut – reaction from economists broadly positive

Ed Stoddard
6 hours ago
3 mins

BUDGET 2021

Mboweni comes to the Land Bank’s rescue (again)

Ray Mahlaka
7 hours ago
3 mins