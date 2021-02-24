Reddit’s valuation stands at more than $6 billion just as it has become the focus of a stock trading frenzy. Last month members of one its forums drove up the share prices of companies including GameStop Corp. The spectacle hammered hedge funds that were shorting GameStop, rocked the stock market and sparked a Congressional hearing.

A representative for Reddit declined to comment Tuesday beyond the filing.

The San Francisco-based company has said it plans to use the proceeds in several areas, including video, advertising and overseas expansion.

Founded in 2005, Reddit allows users to submit posts or links to articles and asks the community to vote on each. Having slowly entered the mainstream, Reddit is now one of the most visited sites in the U.S.