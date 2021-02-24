Newsdeck

‘Immense joy’ as Senegal begins public vaccine distribution

By Reuters 24 February 2021
Caption
epa08316298 People wearing protective face masks walk outside Pasteur Institute in Dakar, Senegal 23 March 2020. Media reports state that scientists at the Pasteur Institute say they are three months away from releasing a diagnostic kit for one US dollar that can detect the respiratory contagion in ten minutes for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes the Covid-19 disease. The Pasteur Institute is a World Health Organization (WHO) partner which has been fighting viral outbreaks for more than a hundred years. EPA-EFE/ALIOU MBAYE

DAKAR, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Senegal kicked off its wider COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Wednesday, after an official launch ceremony the day before saw dozens of officials vaccinated to demonstrate its safety.

Around 100,000 people are expected to be vaccinated with 200,000 doses purchased from China’s Sinopharm, which arrived in Senegal last week.

At a health centre in Patte d’Oie, a densely populated neighbourhood of Senegal’s capital Dakar, the halls were packed with people, mostly the elderly, wearing colorful clothes, including imams in flowing robes and a pair of Catholic priests in their cassocks.

Ousmane Dieng, an imam, said he traveled throughout the city ahead of the campaign’s launch, hoping to convince people to put aside fear and take the vaccine for the greater good.

“It was with a feeling of immense joy that we welcomed the vaccine. We are fully confident about it, knowing it won’t kill us,” Dieng said after getting his shot.

The West African country is one of the first in the region to start vaccinating its population against COVID-19. It has so far recorded 33,242 cases and 832 deaths from the disease.

“We have seen how COVID manifests itself, and so it was with a smile that we can get vaccinated and at last achieve immunity,” said Baye Moussa Samba, a doctor at a health centre in the Sicap neighbourhood, which was previously a COVID testing centre.

Senegal aims to inoculate about 90% of a targeted 3.5 million people, including health workers and high-risk individuals, by the end of 2021.

As a lower-middle income country, Senegal is eligible for about 1.3 million vaccine doses for free through the first wave of the World Health Organization’s COVAX programme in early March.

The country is negotiating with Russian for more vaccines and is also eligible to get 3.4 million doses for just under $23 million under an African Union plan. (Reporting by Ngouda Dione and Cooper Inveen; writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Hereward Holland, Bate Felix, and Aurora Ellis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Scorpio NEWSFLASH

VBS liquidator looks to claw back the money by suing KPMG for R864-million

By Pauli Van Wyk

SCORPIO

Zweli Mkhize’s ‘family friend’ and ex-private secretary pocket Covid-19 cash via R82m Department of Health contracts

Pieter-Louis Myburgh
23 FEB
9 mins

BUDGET 2021

On the razor’s edge: Fiscal balancing act hinges on civil servants’ wage bill 

Marianne Merten
9 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 11 seconds ago

BUDGET 2021

Eskom and the missing electricity supplies: Big plans but little urgency
Marianne Merten 9 hours ago
2 mins

The Mongol invasions killed so many people that the result was a global reverse climate change, cooling the planet.

BUDGET 2021

Equal Education protesters turned back from Parliament

Karabo Mafolo 4 hours ago
2 mins

Sponsored Content

Ox tales: Can China do the heavy lifting?

Ninety One
6 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Mboweni’s hard stance on a wage freeze for public servants starts to pay off

Ray Mahlaka
7 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Budget: Rand and bonds rally as local debt issuance cut – reaction from economists broadly positive

Ed Stoddard
6 hours ago
3 mins

BUDGET 2021

Mboweni comes to the Land Bank’s rescue (again)

Ray Mahlaka
8 hours ago
3 mins