After last year’s bumper stimulus to support the economy through the pandemic, Hong Kong is now focusing on reining in a record budget deficit. Chan has already signaled there won’t be the kind of cash handouts provided to residents last year, with support likely to be targeted toward businesses and individuals who need it the most.

The city’s economy has shrunk two years in a row already amid political and social unrest in 2019 before the pandemic hit. The city’s consumption industries, from restaurants to retailers and tourism, have been particularly hard hit with retail sales plummeting and unemployment surging to the highest in more than 16 years.

Hong Kong’s Key Fiscal Stimulus Measures in 2020 HK$30 billion Support to Hospital Authority, retail subsidy HK$120 billion HK$10,000 cash handout HK$137.5 billion Wages support subsidy HK$24 billion Catering, tourism subsidies HK$6.4 billion Catering subsidy Total HK$317.9 billion

The government announced almost HK$320 billion in virus stimulus last year to support industries and the economy, centered on a HK$10,000 cash handout to residents and a wage subsidy program to stem job losses. A repeat of such measures is unlikely, according to economists.