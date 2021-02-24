Newsdeck

Europe Seeks Stronger Protection for Economy From Climate Risks

By Bloomberg 24 February 2021
Caption
A solar panel and wind generator at the Greenpeace renewable energy centre on Durban's beachfront during the COP 17/CMP 7 United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2011. By 2030 the eThekwini Metro wants 40% of all energy to come from sources other than Eskom, and by 2050 it aims to be 100% reliant on clean energy sources (Photo: EPA/NIC BOTHMA)

(Bloomberg) --The European Union is bolstering its 14-trillion-euro ($17 trillion) economy against damage caused by the impacts of climate change, from droughts to floods and forest loss.

By Ewa Krukowska
Feb 24, 2021, 1:03 PM
Word Count: 330

Under an updated climate adaptation strategy unveiled Wednesday, the European Commission is calling for efforts such as better use of climate-risk data, smarter damage prevention and increased insurance coverage. It’s part of the EU’s environmental overhaul called the Green Deal.

Even as the 27-nation EU aims to neutralize greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050, the consequences of global warming pose threats to the region’s power grids, farms, cities and human health. The economic losses for increasingly frequent extreme weather events are more than 12 billion euros per year on average, according to the commission, the EU’s executive arm.

“There’s not going to be a successful Green Deal, there’s not going to be climate neutrality in 2050 without a consistent effort into adaptation and mitigation,” said Frans Timmermans, the commission’s executive vice-president.

The new, more ambitious adaptation plan encourages better use of data on climate-related risks, stepping up planning to prevent damages and incorporating climate risks into financial frameworks. It also aims to close the so-called climate protection gap, or the share of non-insured economic losses.

Only 35% of the climate-linked economic losses are insured on average, according to the commission. The proportion is as low as 5% in southern and eastern Europe.

Extreme weather events, such as forest fires and heatwaves in the Arctic Circle, droughts in the south and flooding and forest loss in central and eastern Europe, are already having far-reaching effects on the European economy. Total insurance losses for weather-related events amounted to 0.1% of gross domestic product in 2018 and are likely to rise.

“More different and more tailored policies in all member states I think will help us minimize economic losses,” Timmermans said. “This is very, very important and for that we need the insurance sector. Adaptation efforts could be promoted through reduced premiums or the insurance of nature-based solutions.”

© 2021 Bloomberg L.P.

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

Zweli Mkhize’s ‘family friend’ and ex-private secretary pocket Covid-19 cash via R82m Department of Health contracts

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh

ANALYSIS

The metrics of matric: How the Class of 2020 actually fared, province by province

Nicky Roberts
16 hours ago
10 mins

Maverick Citizen

Experts weigh in on why ‘sugar tax’ needs to be increased

Georgina Crouth
1 hour ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 seconds ago

Maverick Citizen op-ed

Nothing said at Sona and nothing expected in the Budget – yet nuclear plans keep coming
Francesca de Gasparis 2 hours ago
4 mins

There is an Egyptian god for endlessness or infinity. His name translates to "Huh".

ANALYSIS

Zuma may finally have met his match in Zondo Commission secretary Itumeleng Mosala

Ferial Haffajee 17 hours ago
3 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK

Charles of Arabia: How Britain’s next king bolsters autocratic Gulf regimes

Phil Miller and Mark Curtis
5 hours ago
21 mins

VOTING OVERHAUL

Electoral reform in the air: Two new reports chart way forward for South Africa

Rebecca Davis
16 hours ago
5 mins

ISS TODAY

Covid-19 triggering surge of absenteeism in SA schools 

Wesley Jonathan Timm
2 hours ago
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN EASTERN CAPE

At least 800 Port Elizabeth pupils left hungry after theft of school food supplies

Estelle Ellis
17 hours ago
5 mins