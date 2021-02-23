Tiger Woods was injured in a solo car crash near Los Angeles, California, with first responders having to extricate the golf star from his vehicle using the “jaws of life” after his car rolled.
At about 7.12am local time, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, the agency said in a statement posted to Twitter.
“The vehicle sustained major damage,” the department said. “The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer Eldrick ‘Tiger’ Woods.”
After firefighters and paramedics removed Woods from the vehicle, he was transported to a local hospital to treat his injuries, the agency said. Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, said the golfer suffered “multiple leg injuries”, according to a statement to Golf Digest.
“He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Steinberg said. DM
