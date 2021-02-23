(Photo: Guillem Sartorio / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The country’s official unemployment rate rose by 1.7 percentage points to a record high of 32.5% during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the previous quarter, Statistics SA figures show.

SA’s official unemployment rate hit fresh highs in the fourth quarter of 2020, with signs emerging that even though Covid-19 lockdown rules were substantially eased during the period, the country’s labour market faces permanent and worrying damages.

Although many sectors of the economy were open during the fourth quarter, which paves the way for economic activity to pick up and unemployed people to search for jobs, SA’s unemployment crisis continues to worsen.

The crisis — aggravated by a Covid-19 lockdown that is nearly a year old — is also posing a headache for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government, which is arguably bereft of ideas on how to create jobs, while balancing efforts to grow the economy and managing a deteriorating fiscus.

In other words, the number of people that have joined the unemployment queue in the fourth quarter increased by 701,000 — bringing the number of unemployed people in SA to 7.2 million. Statistics SA said the official unemployment rate of 32.5% is the highest since the data collection agency began measuring unemployment trends in 2008 through a redesigned survey called the Quarterly Labour Force Survey.

The latest unemployment figures by Statistics SA suggest that the Covid-19 lockdown has made it more difficult for job seekers to find an entry point in the labour market and for struggling businesses to create employment.

The figures also indicate that the number of jobs lost due to the lockdown won’t bounce back as robustly because SA’s economy is still in the doldrums, low business confidence continues to persist and the government isn’t moving with speed to implement pro-growth structural reforms.

Compared with a year ago and factoring in the impact of the lockdown, total employment decreased by 1.4 million and the number of unemployed people increased by 7.5% to 507, 000, according to Statistics SA.

Economists and market watchers will probably dig deeper into unemployment trends by looking at the unofficial unemployment rate or expanded definition of unemployment, which includes discouraged job seekers who have given up on looking for jobs. The unofficial unemployment rate decreased by 0.5 percentage points to 42.6% in the fourth quarter.

Although the number of discouraged job seekers during the fourth quarter increased by 8.7% or 234,000, people who are considered not to be economically active decreased by 1.1 million (or 7.4%). Some economists have previously argued that data collection by Statistics SA continues to be distorted by the Covid-19 lockdown, as it is difficult to track when people move from either the discouraged job seekers category or the not economically active category. The ability of people to travel and search for jobs when lockdown rules are eased can distort the movement of people from different categories.

Industries that have shed the most jobs include finance (123,000 jobs lost) and mining (35,000). See graph below.

It’s arguably not surprising that mining is shedding jobs because industry has been in a worrying and sustained state of decline for many years, due to policy uncertainty as well as unpredictable and damaging Eskom load shedding. DM/BM

