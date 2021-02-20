A newspaper buried in snow in McKinney, Texas, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. The energy crisis crippling the U.S. showed few signs of abating Tuesday as blackouts left almost 5 million customers without electricity, while refineries and oil wells were shut during unprecedented freezing weather. Photographer: Cooper Neill/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.
A Sinopharm vaccine shipment arrives at the Harare International Airport on February 15, 2021 in Harare, Zimbabwe. The shipment comprised 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by China, one of the first deliveries of covid-19 vaccine to Africa. (Photo by Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images)
South Africans watch as President Ramaphosa receives the first consignment of COVID-19 vaccine on February 01, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to a media release the arrival of the first consignment at OR Tambo International Airport marks the start of the vaccine rollout which the Presidency has described as the largest and most complex logistical vaccine undertaking in the country’s history. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
President Cyril Ramaphosa gets vaccinated at the launch of the Western Cape COVID-19 Vaccination Programme at Khayelitsha District Hospital on February 17, 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
An overview of Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital during David Makhura (Gauteng Premier ) visit to observe the commencement of the vaccination programme on February 17, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
The scoreboard displays a message that 10,000 vaccines have been administered as the ballpark is opened as a COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic public vaccination site on February 16, 2021 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
In this aerial photograph taken with a drone, members of the Gevas Public Health Center vaccination team walk through the snow to vaccinate a resident with the Chinese Sinovac Coronavac vaccine during a house call in the village of Kayalar on February 11, 2021 in Van, Turkey. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Lin Wilson, who goes by Captain Quidel, holds Kai, a macaw owned by a woman passing by, on February 17, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Wilson travels around the region in the Quidel Flu Bug, which is topped with a giant replica virus, while working as a volunteer and making appearances at popular attractions as part of her marketing job. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
National Guard members from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan patrol the US Capitol on February 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino is imploded in Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. The one-time jewel of former President Donald Trump’s casino empire will be gone, clearing the way for a prime development opportunity on the middle of the Boardwalk, where the Plaza used to market itself as Atlantic City’s centerpiece. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A man carries a placard near a pile of debris from the Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino after it was imploded on February 17, 2021 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
An L.E.D. truck displaying messages expressing concern over the continuing mass deportations of Black immigrants drives past the Washington Monument prior to a #BidenAlsoDeports rally on February 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for UndocuBlack Network)
A couple kiss with the Empire State building behind them in pink lights on Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2021 in the Little Italy neighborhood in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
A couple stands in front of the heart shape balloon poses to take pictures in Shopping Mall on February 14, 2021 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. (Photo by Getty Images)
Couples riding elephants walk in a procession during a mass wedding on Valentines Day at the Nong Nuch Tropical Garden on February 14, 2021 in Pattaya, Thailand. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)
The Cabazon Dinosaurs are seen painted in celebration of Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2021 in Cabazon, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Activists of the Femen group protest at the arrival of the VOX candidate, Ignacio Garriga, at the electoral college during Catalonia’s Regional Elections on February 14, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Cesc Maymo/Getty Images)
Voters line up in the rain to cast their ballots for regional Catalan elections outside the Barcelona football stadium, Camp Nou, on February 14, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Finbarr O’Reilly/Getty Images)
A clergy member from Munholland United Methodist Church spreads ashes on the forehead of a congregant in the drive-thru Ash Wednesday prayer and imposition of ashes on February 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ash Wednesday marks the start of the Lenten period leading up to Easter, when Christians believe Jesus was resurrected. The event was held with COVID-19 safety precautions in mind, as ashes were administered with a long q-tip instead of by hand. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
A man plays a Pututu during a ritual to thank for the potatoes on February 17, 2021 in Pizacaviña, Bolivia. (Photo by Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images)
Models pose on the runway during rehearsal ahead the Casa Preti “Ama” Fashion Show during the Altaroma 2021 on February 19, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images)
A model walks the runway during the ‘Relieve’ fashion show at the White Lab Gallery on February 17, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Serena Williams of the United States plays a forehand in her Women’s Singles Quarterfinals match against Simona Halep of Romania during day nine of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 16, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic plays a forehand in her Women’s Singles third round match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic during day six of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 13, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Goring ridden by Charles Bishop during the Play 4 To Win At Betway Handicap at Wolverhampton Racecourse on February 15, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Mike Egerton – Pool/Getty Images)
A pupil practices with bullfighting ‘banderillas’, as another pupil pushes a bullfighting cart during a class at the Bullfighting School of Las Ventas bullring on February 15, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 DoorDash Toyota, and Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, are involved in an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2021 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Michael Vogt, Silvio Weber, Sandro Michael and Andreas Haas for Switzerland compete in their second run during the IBSF World Championships 2021 Altenberg 4-Man Bobsleigh competition at the at Eiskanal Altenberg on February 13, 2021 in Altenberg, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)
Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada competes in the 10000m Mens race during Day 4 of the ISU World Speed Skating Championships at Thialf Arena on February 14, 2021 in Heerenveen, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
A man takes photos of The Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis hill archaeological site during a heavy snowfall in Athens on February 16, 2021 in Athens, Greece. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)
A Mirage III fighter jet is perched on top of the FuturExotics Lifestyle Emporium along Sandton Drive on February 17, 2021 in Sandton City, South Africa. It is reported that the intriguing architectural feature is intended to be the key attraction of the establishment which hopes to open its doors to the public in September. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
