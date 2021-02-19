Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 14-20 February 2021

By Daily Maverick 19 February 2021
Caption
October Central Kalahari Game reserve

ALWAYS LOOK ON THE BRIGHT SIDE OF LIFE

#Sona2021 Debate: Glass-half-full President let down by Home Affairs’ cut-and-paste job

By Marianne Merten

SPOTLIGHT

Ready to roll: We compare provincial Covid-19 vaccination plans

Elri Voigt
14 hours ago
10 mins

MADAM & EVE

Do The Right Flip

Stephen Francis & Rico
3 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

PHOTO ESSAY

Covid-19: Oxygen delivery breathes new life into private ambulance service
Shiraaz Mohamed 45 mins ago
3 mins

"Numbers constitute the only universal language." ~ Nathanael West

OPINIONISTA

State Security: Journalists must get all sides of the story

Arthur Fraser 13 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Life

I lost my friend to suicide – I cannot remain silent

Joy Watson
15 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSFLASH

Western Cape SAPS Divisional Commissioner appointed to act as Crime Intelligence head

Marianne Thamm
24 hours ago
3 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

State of Corruption: Commission weighs up the failure of parliamentary oversight in South Africa

Des Erasmus
14 hours ago
6 mins

JAW

Walking through fire, Zooming through hellfire

Lin Sampson
1 hour ago
5 mins