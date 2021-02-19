From left: Executive director of the African Climate Foundation Saliem Fakir, former BBC Correspondent Karen Allen and Mary Robinson, adjunct professor for Climate Justice at Trinity College Dublin and Chair of The Elders. (Photos: Neil Baynes | Supplied | EPA-EFE / Martial Trezzini)

The urgency to decarbonise the global economy moves from the preserve of ecogeeks and policy wonks to ‘massive structural transformation’, Our Burning Planet webinar participants hear.

The Covid-19 pandemic — in little more than a year — has transformed the world in unthinkable ways, potentially reframing issues of cross-sectoral justice between two continents that have been at odds with each other for centuries.

Even as US President Joe Biden’s recent election has reinvigorated hopes of global climate justice, the uneven roll-out of vaccines is throwing into the spotlight — possibly like never before — the deep inequalities arising out of natural disasters in the Anthropocene.

In an Our Burning Planet webinar on Thursday, former president of Ireland Mary Robinson, African Climate Foundation executive director Saliem Fakir and former BBC foreign correspondent Karen Allen teased out ways in which the pandemic could offer solutions for a more just climate future.

This was where a drive like the new Africa-Europe Climate Alliance was critical, said Fakir, especially in its mandate to build development partnerships between continents on behalf of the Africa-Europe Foundation

“Most people talk of climate issues as if it is only about catastrophe, and risk and vulnerability to poor people, and that is obviously true. But at the alliance we are saying these things should not be tilted only towards managing disasters, profitability and risk — a development component should be at the heart of the climate agenda: this is important for Africa and Europe,” said Fakir.

“This is on the political radar right now, precisely because the climate has moved from a pure environmental issue to becoming a mainstream economic-development issue,” he said.

“We are now moving to massive structural and economic transformation. We are seeing a technology wave that is going to come to play, and the promise is that it can lift into the 21st century a world that is totally decarbonised… We are on the cusp of something significantly revolutionary.”

Yet, he cautioned for the need to remain aware of inequality that could be deepened “if this transition is not achieved in a just manner. It is a double-edged sword — it is not just an optimistic story for one group of people; it might be quite negative and exclusive for another group, so Africa must be included in this new technology wave.”

South Africa needed “a lot more capacity that will come from the cheapest energy, and renewables are definitely among these”, Fakir added.

“In South Africa there is now a massive debate about increasing the input of better generation outside the main utility, Eskom; and for municipalities to actually procure their own power.”

He also noted a “promising” development in the presidential committee on climate change, newly appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose first meeting was scheduled for 19 February. This would have the power to shape a stronger, more ambitious decarbonisation programme for South Africa — “one that can’t just be paper rhetoric, but translated into investable initiatives”.

Highlighting what he called an African paradox, Fakir said the continent had vast energy resources in wind and solar, “and yet there are 600 million people without proper energy access. In Nigeria, 70% of people still use diesel generation.”

For his part, he said this meant that “the role of government is crucial — it has to begin to think of different ways in which it can encourage the right kind of development and capacitate the state with the right technical expertise; and then mobilise resources that are both public and private in a way that is attuned and aligned.

“And when it comes to communities, we don’t want a rapacious parasitic privatisation model. We need to get away from a model of private investment that is just about returns; it must be about a strong social dividend.”

For her part, Robinson, honorary president of the Africa-Europe Foundation, was keen to highlight why the private sector still mattered in Africa’s development.

“In Africa, what is needed is clean energy and incentives to invest in,” she said, “because this help is not mainly generated by governments, it’s generated by the private sector.”

Allen, who hosted the webinar, echoed Robinson’s sentiments: “Money talks,” remarked the former BBC journalist, alluding to why the campaign for climate justice needed to aim its crosshairs at “derisked rather than risk-free” investments.

Allen is undertaking policy research for the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), where she is helping to develop global partnerships between international institutions and the private sector.

“We are facing a unique constellation of stars, if you like, that makes one more optimistic about climate justice than ever before,” she said. “A pandemic has exposed how interdependent we are as a global community.”

Robinson reflected on a different relationship between Africa and Europe, which she envisaged as “a much more even equal relationship. Europe has to recalibrate completely in its relationship with Africa”.

This would necessitate a radical shift in the geopolitical order: “It can’t be just the ‘African Union’ and the ‘European Union’, or just the countries of the two continents… it has to be a whole fabric of relationships and a network of networks, one that is actually at the heart of the Africa Europe Foundation and the Climate Alliance,” said Robinson.

“We have work to do. And I think a lot of that work is that Europe has not in the past been seen as a real, equal partner to Africa, and that’s what has to change.”

The speakers noted a packed agenda of international events and initiatives in 2021 and 2022, which created “indispensable” opportunities to forge climate-resilient bridges between Africa and Europe in a world recovering from the pandemic. These included the African Union-EU Summit, COP26, as well as implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area and the EU’s Green Deal.

“As a result of the pandemic, we are beginning to think more about what kind of world we want, and also how fragile our humanity is. We can be knocked sideways at every sense,” added the Elder chair.

“We’re also more open. We have more empathy for the idea that we need to deal with this climate issue urgently.” DM/OBP

