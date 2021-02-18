AMABHUNGANE

Nedbank scandal in your pocket: Now for the e-book

By amaBhungane 18 February 2021

Former Eskom and Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh (left) and Trillian boss Eric Wood. (Photos: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lerato Madun) | Supplied) | Wikipedia | Adobe Stock)

Missed out on amaBhungane’s investigation into Nedbank and State Capture? Download the easy-on-the-eye e-book here.

Last week, after a marathon investigation, we published State Capture: The case against Nedbank. It caused public outrage.

The story exposed the Big Four bank’s relationship with financial services firm Regiments Capital, a key enabler of State Capture.

The revelation that Nedbank had paid or promised to pay Regiments some R95-million – mostly a reward for introducing the bank to government business following a “highly confidential” commission agreement – was the fruit of months of painstaking research. We trawled through leaked emails, memos and spreadsheets, and engaged extensively with the bank.

Today we republish the investigation in an ebook – an easy-on-the-eye magazine version you can download and save to read when and where you want.

  • Download the e-book State Capture: The case against Nedbank here (cellphone) and here (desktop/tablet).
  • Read the original online version here.

E-books are print and online converged, offering the boldness of magazine-style display, in full colour, with easy page-by-page reading – on the device of your choice.

The format has become increasingly popular around the world during lockdowns, with major publishing houses adding digital versions of magazines to their standard print editions.

Our first e-book includes live links to additional information, such as the evidence docket compiled by reporter Susan Comrie. We plan to regularly reproduce our major investigations in this format, and perhaps compile them all into a single volume at the end of the year.

Enjoy it, and pass it on. DM

Gallery

