Business Maverick

Dis-Chem triples online sales 

By Stephen Gunnion 18 February 2021
Caption
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 09 : A view of a Dis-Chem Covid-19 drive-through testing station at Pavilion Mall on day 14 of National on April 09, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. Dis-Chem pharmacies have launched drive-through testing stations which is situated in parking areas of their respective stores as of yesterday, of what has been reported South Africa's COVID-19 cases has increased to 1 845 positive cases with 18 reported deaths. (Photo: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

The pharmacy and healthcare group says sales of healthcare, vitamins and chronic drugs have done particularly well as consumers continued to focus on preventative healthcare. 

Dis-Chem has been quick to jump on the e-tail bandwagon, more than tripling online sales in the first four months of its financial year as some customers remain reluctant to venture out to do their shopping. However, after a big decline in footfall at shopping centre-based stores during last year’s lockdown, it’s seen a recovery in customers there too.

 The pharmacy and healthcare group has reported a strong rise in sales for the first five months of its financial year, although admittedly higher prices played a part. Retail revenue jumped 10.3% to R10.4-billion for the 22 weeks to 2 February, with healthcare, vitamin and chronic drug sales doing particularly well as consumers continued to focus on preventative healthcare. Like-for-like revenue grew 5.1% and it raised prices by an average 3.6% over the period.

 Sales at its older stores located in regional shopping centres are still down on last year – although the 2% decline is an improvement on the 8% contraction for the period between March and August 2020. Its convenience centres, those based outside malls, grew like-for-like sales by 10.2%. Online sales surged 219% from the same period last year. 

 Transactions at recently-acquired Baby City are excluded from the group’s like-for-like numbers but the 33 stores it took over reported retail revenue of R73.4-million in the space of a month. 

 Dis-Chem’s wholesale business has also been doing very well, with revenue jumping 20% to R8.6-billion over the 22-week period. While a lot of those sales are back to its own retail stores, its growing distribution network and sales to independent pharmacies have also supported the growth.  

 While sales have done well, Dis-Chem says the change in consumer shopping behaviour due to Covid-19 has impacted its sales mix and, in turn, its profit margins. They continue to lag pre-Covid-19 levels. That may have something to do with shift to online sales as customers are less likely to be tempted by the vast array of non-essential items that find their way into shopping trolleys. 

 Dis-Chem has a historic price/earnings ratio of 31 times, which means its shares are valued at 31 times annual earnings. That’s in line with Clicks’ multiple of about 33 times. Both are well above the average for the retail sector and means investors are pricing in strong growth in future earnings. JP Morgan has raised its recommendation on Dis-Chem to ‘Overweight’ with a price target of R25.30, which it is creeping closer to after yesterday’s 1.8% rise in its share price. DM/BM    

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

PIC Amendment Act: Chairman will be a government deployee

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South African inflation hits 3.2% in January – food inflation eases

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s road to recovery: The risks of a private sector-led infrastructure build plan

Sonia Phalatse
6 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

OP-ED

Society 5.0: The future is now, and we need to bridge the digital divide or get left behind
Alta van der Merwe 7 hours ago
4 mins

"I feel like we should stop calling feminists 'feminists' and just start calling people who aren't feminist 'sexist' – and then everyone else is just human." ~ Maisie Williams

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Covid pandemic infects the arts sector, but the show must go on for South Africa

Elna Schütz 7 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

No time to waste: An interview with Bill Gates

Connie Hedegaard
6 hours ago
10 mins

OPINIONISTA

Twenty lessons in 20 years: Lesson Eight – Finding the Goldilocks zone, where the size of your premises is just right

Allon Raiz
6 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Financial Wellness Coach: The pros and cons of retirement annuities, plus the power of compound interest

Kenny Meiring
6 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Domino effect: SA economy takes another hit on news that Eskom can hike tariffs by 15%

Ed Stoddard
16 FEB
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Operation Vulindlela: Why South Africa’s structural reforms have been so slow

David Masondo
17 FEB
6 mins