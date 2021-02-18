Newsdeck

Congo confirms two new Ebola cases, including one far from centre of outbreak

By Reuters 18 February 2021
Caption
Healthcare professionals who have been recruited to work in Sierra Leone as part of the Ebola Emergency Response initiative take part in a practice session on January 19, 2015 at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / The Times / Moeletsi Mabe)

KINSHASA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed two new cases of Ebola, including one far from the centre of the outbreak, provincial Health Minister Eugene Nzanzu Salita said on Thursday.

 

The cases were found in Katwa and in Manguredjipa, which is about 150 km (93 miles) west of the city of Butembo, where all the previous cases have been clustered.

One of the new cases was a known contact of another patient, but investigations are under way for the second to know how he might have been infected, said Salita.

Congo has now confirmed a total of six Ebola cases and two deaths since it declared a resurgence of the disease on Feb. 7.

 

(Reporting by Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Nellie Peyton; ; Editing by Peter Cooney)

