The Sony World Photography Organisation recently announced the winners of its regional and national awards for 2021. Here is a selection of the images.
This dam is usually full, but had dried up. Scenes such as this show the effects of climate change are becoming more obvious. After a couple of weeks spent studying the angle of the sun, not to mention a bit of luck, I managed to take the image I’d hoped for.© Eniz Karadzha, Bulgaria, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
A portrait of a child working in a paddy field. She works alongside her parents as it allows her to continue her studies. Her passion was inspiring.© Sabbir Hossen, Bangladesh, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
I photographed this beautiful horse in the entrance to its stable, using only natural light and a black background.© Michaela Steiner, Austria, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
Santiago’s financial district is known as Sanhattan – a term coined in 1995 by the editor of newspaper La Nación, when he compared the high-rise developments in the neighbourhood of El Golf with those of Manhattan. Over time, the term made its way into common parlance.© Ramón Rodriguez, Chile, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
An aerial photograph of the sports complex in Nové Město na Moravě.© Zdeněk Vošický, Czech Republic, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
At 1,003m, Mount Zas (or Zeus) dominates the Greek island of Naxos. One day in early April, I decided to make my way to the top. By the time I was halfway up, the fog had become so dense it completely obscured the base of the mountain, making me feel as if I was flying. I noticed a small herd of sheep grazing peacefully in this strange environment. I took a shot before moving on and becoming lost in the fog.© Thoedoros Apeiranthitis, Greece, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
Following a hard rainfall in the National Park of Abruzzo, I spotted this wild red fox looking for food.© Davide Giannetti, Italy, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
This picture aims to represent fertility, with floating clouds, wheat fields, snow fields and the earth.© S. Muramatsu, Japan, 3rd Place, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
This is an aerial photograph of a mountain road in Hakone, Japan. The path, when seen from the sky, looked like a snake. Photographed in autumn, the leaves of the coloured trees were extremely beautiful.© Hiroki Nose, Japan, 2nd Place, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
Light painting one evening in a Latvian forest © Janis Palulis, Latvia, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
This photograph of a long-tailed macaque, also known as the crab-eating macaque, was taken in the mangrove forest of Kuala Gula, Perak. I went there one evening, hoping to photograph birds or snakes, when I saw a group of macaques foraging in the mud for their last meal of the day. A ray of light from the sunset fell on this macaque just as it looked up. I felt it looked like a gesture of hope for the future.© Yoganathan Yoke, Malaysia, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
Sunrise on the slopes of the Popocatépetl volcano.© Brian Mena Laureano, Mexico, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
This scene shows a father and son catching fish early one winter morning. In Myanmar, children work with their parents to bring in an income for the whole family.© Min Min Zaw, Myanmar, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
A lone cross-country skier ascends a hill. I wanted to capture a minimal winter image that had symbolism and suggested a parallel with human life.© Peter Svoboda, Slovakia, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
A home, immersed in complete silence, and forgotten about until spring.© Evgeniy Ivanov, Russian Federation, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
2020 covid-19 pandemic Saudi Arabia This photo was taken to convey a feeling of despair and everything that we have in life has stopped due to the pandemic © Naif Albugami, Saudi Arabia, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
A panoramic view of unused taxis parked on the rooftop of this building reveals something of the dire economic situation brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the success of several vaccine programmes, it will take a long time for lives to return to pre-Covid days.© Wong Chek Poh, Singapore, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
An elderly woman prepares threads of red paprika in Donja Lokosnica, Serbia. In this village in a valley in South Morava, some 250 of the 280 households are involved in the growing of pepper – although depopulation means this number is in decline. Around 500 tons of ground pepper is produced in a 250-hectare area.© Vladimir Zivojinovic, Serbia, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
I took this picture from the Salève, a mountain near Geneva. I was coming home from work when I saw the storm, so got out to take some pictures.© Raphael Barbar, Switzerland, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
My friend and I were on our first climb of the winter. We’d hoped to ascend three mountains on the same ridge, but because of the conditions, we had to turn back before the final peak. This image expresses the struggle we faced in deciding whether to turn round or continue.© Aljaž Žnidaršič, Slovenia, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
On a weekday in August, while I was wandering along Main Street, Colombo, this man caught my attention among the crowds of people and busy traffic. I crossed to the middle of the road and pulled out my phone to capture the life of a worker doing his best to survive during the Covid-19 pandemic.© Isira Sooriyaarachchi, Sri Lanka, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
This photograph was taken for a project on colour theory; the objective of this photograph was to use a warm colour palette. My aim was to explore colour further by considering its socially constructed meaning. Pink is a colour that is often associated with femininity, and through this image, I aimed to blur the lines between gender stereotypes such as this.© Azelda Olivier, South Africa, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
The pandemic has affected everyone. Since places of worship are closed, these men pray on the Astroturf pitch, while adhering to social distancing.© Mehmet Aslan, Turkey, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
For the people of Taitung in Taiwan, the Bombing of Master Handan is the highlight of the annual Lantern Festival; it’s a cultural ritual I attend every year. While most spectators concentrated on the sedan chair, I noticed the firecracker thrower below, with the scene looking just like a battlefield.© Yu-Liang Chueh , Taiwan, 3rd Place, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
New Taipei Metropolitan Park© Chia Jung Chou, Taiwan, 2nd Place, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
Autumn season at Lake Kawaguchi in Japan.Mount Fuji with autumn leaves is very popular in the photographers, and I love taking photo in this season,too © Saowanee Suntararak, Thailand, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
The tiger is an important symbol in Taiwanese culture. Here, I used fluorescent paint to depict its essence © Hui Pin Lai, Taiwan, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
A snaking dune in Death Valley meets the saddle of the surrounding mountains.© Patrick Mueller, United States of America, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
This photograph was taken in Ha Giang, Vietnam. I went into a house in the village and asked permission to take pictures there.© Tuan Nguyen Quang, Vietnam, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
This image is part of a series shot during the 2020 lockdown. Called ‘Masquerade, a visual exploration of our true selves’, it aims to explore photography’s particular ability to describe a historical moment in a conceptual form. Each photograph encourages the viewer to question the way in which we reveal ourselves to others. Has society turned into one big masquerade ball? © Mireia Vilaplana, Spain, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards This photograph is a story of first times. The first time I shot my dear friend Léo, that I only had met once in my life about ten years ago. The first time I went outside after three months. The first friend I met after the lockdown. The first time I worked with a model so brave and so dedicated to art and creation. The first time I felt how much photography was important to me.© Lauriane Bieber, France, Winner, National Awards, 2021 Sony World Photography Awards
