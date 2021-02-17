“People in Sisakht and the town of Yasuj left their homes in panic. Water and electricity have been cut off in Sisakht,” a local official in the province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad told the TV. “Rescue teams and ambulances have been dispatched to the area…So far 10 people have been injured.”
The state news agency IRNA said the quake, felt in several cities and towns in the region, struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at 10:05 p.m. local time (1835 GMT).
“There are still no reports of fatalities,” IRNA said.
Iran is crisscrossed by major geological fault lines and has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Bladerunner (1980s version) is a visual feast due in large part to the Hollywood Actors Strike. This allowed the designers an extra three months to refine the sets and props.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet