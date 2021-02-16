The European Union also wants to improve the working conditions of platform workers, and Khosrowshahi’s comments precede the European Commission publishing ideas for how this could be achieved. Those recommendations are expected later this month, with legislative proposals possible by the end of the year.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s antitrust chief, has for instance said regulators are considering exemptions to competition rules for organized labor to allow platform workers to discuss wages without running afoul of the bloc’s rules. The Uber chief said it’s key that drivers maintain the flexibility to choose when they work.

Meanwhile, some gig workers in California are challenging Prop 22, a ballot measure bankrolled by Uber and other platforms. This designates app-based drivers as contractors under state law — rather than employees entitled to protections like sick pay and worker’s compensation –- though it provides for some alternative benefits.

Read more: Uber, Lyft Drivers Sue to Overturn California Ballot Measure

Khosrowshahi said some principles from Prop 22 could be applied in Europe, including rules that guarantee independent workers access to benefits and protections without the need for litigation.

In a white paper published Monday and sent to the European Commission, Uber offered suggestions such as establishing a portable benefits fund, letting platform workers accrue funds from different companies to access protections and benefits they want.