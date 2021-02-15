DAYS OF ZONDO: NEWSFLASH

Zuma’s failure to appear before State Capture Inquiry is illegal, says Zondo 

By Ferial Haffajee 15 February 2021
Caption
Former president Jacob Zuma (left) and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Photos: EPA / Jon Hrusa | Gallo Images / Veli Nhlapo)

The former president was a no-show on Monday even after a Constitutional Court order compelled him to appear before the State Capture commission. 

Former president Jacob Zuma dodged his appearance on Monday before the State Capture inquiry, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Judge Raymond Zondo, and took refuge at his Nkandla homestead protected by the MK Military Veterans Associations dressed in fake camo.  

Instead, his lawyers sent a two-page letter to the commission at the 11th hour, which Zondo and the commission’s head of legal Paul Pretorius said lacked all substance in law. Pretorius said the summons served on Zuma could only be set aside by a court and that he could not choose whether to appear or not. 

Zuma’s lawyers said he would not appear because the Constitutional Court is due to hear his application for Zondo’s recusal and that the summons issued for his appearance this week (February 15 to 19) was illegal.  

“If the summons was irregular, the law obliged him to approach a court and ask that it be set aside on the basis that it was irregular. You can’t ignore a summons because it was irregular,” said Zondo. 

In February, Zuma said in a personal social media statement that he would not appear and that he regarded the Constitutional Court’s judgment as “their law” and not applicable to him.   

Pretorius said Zuma’s non-appearance was illegal and that he should have appeared before the commission to express his opinion.  “Any valid reasons do not justify the failure to appear today,” said Pretorius, who said that at least 40 witnesses had implicated Zuma in instances of State Capture in the three years in which the commission has sat. 

Both Zondo and Pretorius referred to Zuma’s statement and said it was clear that he would not appear even after being compelled to do so by the Constitutional Court. “That seems consistent with his conduct before this Commission on November 19. He left at a time when it had been made clear that to leave the commission without the chairperson’s consent would be a breach of the summons,” said Zondo.  

The judge will decide what happens when the commission resumes on Monday afternoon.

“We are very clear about what needs to be done. Our law is not deficient in this regard,” said Zondo.

Zondo can issue a warrant for Zuma’s arrest or instruct that the police issue such a warrant. The commission laid contempt of court charges against Zuma at the Hillbrow police station in December, and the Hawks specialist police unit took over that case. 

Pretorius said that as captain of the ship of state, Zuma’s evidence was necessary but not essential for Zondo to make a finding of State Capture as set out in the commission’s terms of the reference. He summarised at least 43 different areas he wanted to canvas with Zuma in this week’s hearings.  DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

The third wave of Covid-19 is coming. These are the lessons we’ve learnt and that hospitals must apply

By Gilles Van Cutsem

OPINIONISTA

Growing contentment in the sewer of social media

Jillian Green
36 mins ago
3 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET 168

Something to hide? Department of Environment takes the path of least disclosure

Don Pinnock
3 hours ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

Maverick Citizen op-ed

Sona 2021 failed to hear the voices of hungry children
Chantell Witten Julian May and Lori Lake 56 mins ago
4 mins

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is an ordained minister.

ZAPIRO

Orwellian

Zapiro 15 hours ago

TRAINSPOTTER

Ace Magashule, South Africa’s next president?

Richard Poplak
13 FEB
13 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19 antibody tests on blood donors reveal high level of infection among South Africans

GroundUp
14 FEB
3 mins

SPORT: DM168

Freediver Amber Fillary on a mind-bending mission to win

Kim Maxwell
56 mins ago
6 mins

SPORT DM168

The fire still burns brightly in Steyn

Jon Cardinelli
1 hour ago
9 mins