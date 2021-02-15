Sport

West Ham win lifts them into Premier League top four

15 February 2021
LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - West Ham United moved into the top four of the Premier League standings after an efficient 3-0 home win over bottom side Sheffield United at the London Stadium on Monday.

Declan Rice’s 41st-minute penalty had the hosts in front at halftime. Issa Diop added a second in the 58th minute with a header and Ryan Fredericks scored with the last kick of the game.

David Moyes’s team controlled the majority of proceedings against a spirited Sheffield United, who again paid a price for individual errors.

The result meant West Ham moved on to 42 points, jumping from sixth to fourth above champions Liverpool on 40 and Chelsea, who have 39 points but were hosting Newcastle United later on Monday.

A fourth win in their last six league games boosted West Ham’s hopes of a place in European club competition next season while keeping the Blades at the foot of the table with 11 points from 24 matches. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

