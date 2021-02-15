Declan Rice’s 41st-minute penalty had the hosts in front at halftime. Issa Diop added a second in the 58th minute with a header and Ryan Fredericks scored with the last kick of the game.
David Moyes’s team controlled the majority of proceedings against a spirited Sheffield United, who again paid a price for individual errors.
The result meant West Ham moved on to 42 points, jumping from sixth to fourth above champions Liverpool on 40 and Chelsea, who have 39 points but were hosting Newcastle United later on Monday.
A fourth win in their last six league games boosted West Ham’s hopes of a place in European club competition next season while keeping the Blades at the foot of the table with 11 points from 24 matches. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)
