Newsdeck

S.Korea cuts Q1 COVID-19 vaccination plan, restricts use of AstraZeneca shot

By Reuters 15 February 2021
Caption
South Korean soldiers wearing protective suits spray a street in the Gangnam district of Seoul. (Photo: SeongJoon Cho / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

SEOUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Monday it will not use AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on people aged 65 and older, reversing an earlier decision, and scaled back initial vaccination targets due to delayed shipments from global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX.

By Sangmi Cha and Josh Smith

South Korea had said it would complete vaccinations on 1.3 million people by the first quarter of this year with AstraZeneca shots, but it slashed the target sharply to 750,000.

The decision is largely due to adjustments in the supply timetable of the 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday.

It did not mention any production issues in Europe for the delayed schedule, which it put down to administrative processes at COVAX, and reiterated that its plan to reach herd immunity by November remained in tact.

“We do not believe the adjustments in inoculations in February and March will impact our goal of herd immunity by November,” KDCA director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing.

South Korea also reversed its earlier plan on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine and said it would delay inoculation of the elderly using the shot until more efficacy data becomes available.

South Korean authorities said last week they would grant their first approval for a coronavirus vaccine to AstraZeneca, and would allow its use on the elderly, despite warnings from advisory panels about a lack of data on its efficacy in older patients.

Several European countries have warned that AstraZeneca/Oxford University’s shot should only be given to those ages 18 to 64, but the company has said it triggers a good immune response in older people.

South Korea’s first vaccinations will begin on Feb. 26, with healthcare workers and vulnerable residents, including the elderly, the first in line. (Reporting by Sangmi Cha and Josh Smith; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Alex Richardson)

Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]

Gallery

ANALYSIS

ANC’s virtual NEC affirms support for Zondo commission, gives Ace Magashule (sort of) one month to step aside voluntarily

By Rebecca Davis

OUR BURNING PLANET 168

Something to hide? Department of Environment takes the path of least disclosure

Don Pinnock
1 hour ago
8 mins

ZAPIRO

Orwellian

Zapiro
14 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

TRAINSPOTTER

Ace Magashule, South Africa’s next president?
Richard Poplak 13 FEB
13 mins

The ancient Greeks believed trousers to be "ridiculous". The Romans shunned them on account of only barbarians wearing the garment.

MAVERICK CITIZEN

Flooding, vandalism and poor infrastructure pose challenges as learners return to school

Ayanda Mthethwa 15 hours ago
4 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN OP-ED

The third wave of Covid-19 is coming. These are the lessons we’ve learnt and that hospitals must apply

Gilles Van Cutsem
19 hours ago
8 mins

ANALYSIS

Zuma vs Zondo: ANC’s breaking point? The pressure is on

Stephen Grootes
21 hours ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

Nobody gets ‘back-to-school’ like Uber Eats does

Uber Eats
09 FEB
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19 antibody tests on blood donors reveal high level of infection among South Africans

GroundUp
23 hours ago
3 mins