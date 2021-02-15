By Colin Packham
Morrison said past actions, including the removal of more than 100,000 Aboriginal children from their families and communities, had to be acknowledged.
“In acknowledging that fact, I repeat the words of my predecessor … I am sorry,” Morrison told Australia’s parliament.
Then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd led a landmark parliamentary apology in 2008 to members of the so-called Stolen Generations.
The government has in previous years marked the day with an annual update on its long-running Closing the Gap programme to improve the lives of the Indigenous population.
Australia’s 700,000 Indigenous people track near the bottom of its 26 million citizens in almost every economic and social indicator.
After more than a decade of failing to meet targets such as improving life expectancy, education and health standards, the government last year overhauled the programme and put Indigenous leaders at the heart of decision making. The changes delayed the annual report, which is due for publication in July.
(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Jane Wardell)
"I feel like we should stop calling feminists 'feminists' and just start calling people who aren't feminist 'sexist' – and then everyone else is just human." ~ Maisie Williams
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet