LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple said on Sunday.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and moved with their first son Archie to Southern California to live a more independent life and escape the British media.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child”, the spokesperson said.

Archie was born in 2019. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Michael HOlden and William James in London; Editing by Alexander Smith)