Margzetta Frazier of the UCLA Bruins competes on balance beam during a meet against the BYU Cougars at Pauley Pavilion on February 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)
Here is an incomplete, yet surprising and moving gallery of images of this week’s events around the world.
Naomi Osaka of Japan looks on as a butterfly lands on her face in her Women’s Singles third round match against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia during day five of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 12, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves in his Men’s Singles second round match against Frances Tiafoe of the United States during day three of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 10, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand in his Men’s Singles first-round match against Laslo Djere of Serbia during day two of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 09, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Yuri Andrade trespasses on the field during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
A fan wears a protective face mask as they sit among cardboard cutouts before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 7, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Steam rises from Aggy With It after winning The Bet Better With VBet ‘Jumpers’ Bumper’ NH Flat Race at Kempton Park Racecourse on February 09, 2021 in Sunbury, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Icicles hang from the roof of the Hopton Tunnel on the High Peak Trail in Derbyshire on February 12, 2021 in Matlock, England. Hopton Tunnel is a former railway tunnel near the village of Hopton, Derbyshire. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Indian tourists take pictures in front of a frozen waterfall, during a cold wintry day February 8, 2021 in Drung, west of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, India. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/ Getty Images)
The Department of Water and Sanitation opens sluice gates at Vaal Dam. Foto DEAAN VIVIER for Gallo Images.
A boy walks down a street in a village that is flooded every morning with the high tide due to the sinking of coastal land on February 10, 2021 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Ed Wray/Getty Images) (Photo by Ed Wray/Getty Images)
Protesters cover themselves with large plastic sheets to protect themselves from possible water canon use against them on February 09, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo by Hkun Lat/Getty Images)
Protesters make three-finger salutes and hold up banners and posters as they march on February 08, 2021 in downtown Yangon, Myanmar. Tens of thousands of workers took to the streets in addition to protesters who had continued a campaign of civil disobedience over the last week. (Photo by Stringer/Getty Images)
A mural depicting healthcare workers’ faces carved on a wall of Hospital Universitario de São João, by the Portuguese artist, Alexandre Farto known as Vhils on February 11, 2021 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Manuel Roz, 32, Mobile ICU doctor and Cruz Perez, 49, nurse, prepare an intubated COVID patient to be transferred to the Universitary Central Hospital of Asturias on February 11, 2021 in Oviedo, Asturias, Spain. (Photo by Manu Brabo/Getty Images)
Senior citizen Elisabeth Steubesand, 105, receives an inoculation against COVID-19 at a vaccine center built in a hall of the Koeln Messe trade fairgrounds during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic on February 08, 2021 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
A laboratory technician transfers larvae into a clean container with new food in a Chrysalis reproduction room at Algenex production plant on February 08, 2021 in Tres Cantos, near Madrid, Spain. Biotechnology company Algenex uses caterpillars in their ‘chrysalis’ stage for natural single-use proteins to develop Covid-19 vaccines. The company has been working on the development and production of vaccines for animals and recently expanded to work on human health. It has been granted funding from Spain’s Ministry of Science to develop products to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to SureScreen Diagnostics on February 7, 2021 in Derby, England. SureScreen Diagnostics supplies a COVID-19 antibody rapid test that is used in combating the pandemic. (Photo by Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Patients wait after receiving their Covid-19 jabs at a vaccination centre at Salisbury Cathedral on February 11, 2021 in Salisbury, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Silva Qossa, caretaker at Presbyterian Church hangs ribbons in honour of COVID-19 victims Foto Deaan Vivier Foto DEAAN VIVIER.
One of the 100 life-size body cast statues of ‘Another Place’ at Crosby beach, created by the artist Sir Antony Gormley wears a Covid-19, coronavirus face mask during the pandemic lockdown Crosby on February 10, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Members of the National Guard enter a gate of barbed wire fencing on U.S. Capitol grounds at sunrise on February 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Senate is scheduled to begin the second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump on February 9. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
A general view of the Pinacoteca di Brera on the day of reopening after lockdown on February 09, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Edward Putland, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialist, inspects flowers for foreign pests or diseases in the Avianca Cargo Warehouse at Miami International Airport on February 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida. As Valentine’s Day approaches, Miami International Airport receives 89 percent of all U.S. flower imports by air – a total of 240,162 tons valued at $1.1 billion in 2019. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
A Bee lands on a Pink Flannel Flower (Actinotus forsythii) near the Golden Stairs lookout in the Blue Mountains National Park on February 12, 2021 in Katoomba, Australia. Pink flannel flowers are extremely rare and only grow in scattered parts of eastern Australia, from the Blue Mountains to north-eastern Victoria. The seeds can lay dormant for years, only sprouting following a special series of events to create the right conditions for their emergence – a year on after bushfire followed by rainfall. Bushfires burned across the Blue Mountains during the 2019-2020 fire season, with some 80% of the world heritage area damaged during Australia’s black summer bushfires which burned across the country. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images) Thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet