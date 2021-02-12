MADAM & EVE

Thank You For Calling Vaccines-R-Us

By Stephen Francis & Rico 12 February 2021

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

Fynbos and aloe analogies aside, Ramaphosa’s Sona 2021 signals tough times ahead

By Marianne Merten

MOTORING

Peugeot’s stylish 2008 gets top points for gorgeousness — and it performs admirably off-road

Melinda Ferguson
11 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Manufacturing and mining data show sputtering signs of life

Ed Stoddard
12 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 35 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The tide has turned: Profitability looms as Cell C rings in the changes
Tim Cohen 11 hours ago
3 mins

"(O)ur honeymoon will shine our life long: it's beams will only fade over your grave or mine." ~ Charlotte Brontë

OPINIONISTA

Road to rail paved with good intentions, but realities of cable theft and vandalism threaten to thwart the noble goal

Xolisa Phillip 10 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Looking to invest in Section 12J? It’s just become easier

MeTTa Capital
19 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business confidence in South Africa at all-time low in 2020

Ed Stoddard
10 FEB
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Vaccination in the workplace: Employers must strike a balance between health and safety obligations, and the constitutional rights of employees

Lauren Salt and Jessie Moore
11 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Cyril Ramaphosa’s 1,111 days in power – what has he done?

Ferial Haffajee
10 FEB
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Funding inner-city growth: Financier TUHF optimistic as R800m capital raising roadshow kicks off

Sasha Planting
10 FEB
4 mins