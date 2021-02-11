Business Maverick

Tencent Employee Faces Corruption Investigation in China

By Bloomberg 11 February 2021
Caption
The significance of relaxing the rules by Chinese authorities lies in the fact that global asset managers can buy into the country’s A-class shares where Tencent yields now power.(Photo: EPA-EFE / Aleksandar Plavevski)

Tencent Holdings Ltd. said an employee is under investigation over corruption allegations and said the matter involves personal behaviour rather than the company’s activities.

The probe of Zhang Feng does not involve Tencent’s WeChat messaging service, a spokesperson said. The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier that Zhang had been detained for allegedly sharing personal data collected by WeChat with Sun Lijun, a former vice public security minister that’s being investigated by Beijing.

Pony Ma, the company’s chairman and co-founder, isn’t under probe, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. He has been free to leave China and traveled to Singapore last year, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter.

Zhang, who had been identified as a vice president in a November 2018 statement by a local municipal government, has never held a senior position and is not a vice president, the Tencent spokesperson said. Investigators are looking into what type of data Zhang may have shared with Sun and what the government official may have done with the information, the WSJ said.

Tencent said earlier this month it fired more than 100 employees on suspicion of graft over a series of probes over the past year and reported more than 40 workers to police. The company’s rare revelation underscores Beijing’s increasingly tough stance on corruption among government cadres and corporate executives.

Read more: Tencent Fires Over 100 Staffers in a Year-Long Graft Probe

China is also tightening scrutiny over its most powerful tech corporations including Tencent and arch-rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., seeking to rein in their growing power in a plethora of sectors from finance to e-commerce and the sharing economy.

Shares of Tencent, Asia’s most valuable company, fell as much as 1.6% before paring losses in Hong Kong trading.

“It definitely will trigger some profit taking for the stock given it has surged significantly this year,” said Daniel So, a strategist at CMB International Securities Ltd. “Although the case involves corruption which is a sensitive topic, it seems that the impact will not be as deep as Alibaba at this moment as it is linked to an individual rather than the internet business. Investors will still embrace the stock.”

–With assistance from Lulu Yilun Chen and Felix Tam.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business confidence in South Africa at all-time low in 2020

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Funding inner-city growth: Financier TUHF optimistic as R800m capital raising roadshow kicks off

Sasha Planting
8 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Cyril Ramaphosa’s 1,111 days in power – what has he done?

Ferial Haffajee
7 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 34 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

A shareholder activist group is trying to get a fair deal for Ascendis minorities
Stephen Gunnion 8 hours ago
4 mins

"There is a miracle in your mess. Don't let the mess make you miss the miracle." ~ Patience Johnson

BUSINESS MAVERICK WEBINAR

Managing your money like a f*cking grown-up in the time of Covid-19

Sandisiwe Shoba 7 hours ago
4 mins

SONA 2021 ANALYSIS

Nine big things Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to say in his State of the Nation Address

Ferial Haffajee
7 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Smoke and mirrors: UN data shows Ramaphosa’s investment drive is barely alive

Ed Stoddard
10 FEB
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Fourth Industrial Revolution: Africa will rise or fall by the scale of its investment in research and development

Zaid Railoun
6 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Black economic empowerment: Government is undermining its own policy on BBE deals that have a ‘broad base’

Martin Nicol
7 hours ago
13 mins

OPINIONISTA

The road to redemption: It’s time to usher in the B Economy

Tom Fels
7 hours ago
4 mins