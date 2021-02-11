GROUNDUP: VISUAL ESSAY

Spectacular photos of Augrabies Falls in flood

By John Yeld 11 February 2021

Visitors on a viewing platform take pictures of the mighty Orange (Gariep) River in full flood as it plunges down the Augrabies Falls in the Augrabies National Park near Kakamas in the Northern Cape during the first weekend of February 2021. (Photo: John Yeld)

Heavy rainfall in the Northern Cape helped the ‘Place of Great Noise’ live up to its name.

First published in GroundUp.

The Augrabies Falls in the Augrabies National Park near Kakamas in the Northern Cape on the weekend of 6 February were in full flood. John Yeld captured the spectacular sight. 

The Falls on the evening of Thursday 4 February when water levels in the Orange (Gariep) River were still building towards the weekend’s peak. (Photo: John Yeld)
The Falls in the dawn light on Friday 5 February, ahead of peak flow on Saturday and Sunday. (Photo: John Yeld)
A slow shutter speed on the camera transforms Friday morning’s wild flow through the Falls into dream-like ribbons of water. (Photo: John Yeld)
Dawn breaks over the Falls. (Photo: John Yeld)
“Hi Mom!” Sign language is useful because conversation is all but impossible over the deafening noise. The original Khoisan inhabitants called the area Aukoerebis, or Place of Great Noise, and the name became converted to Augrabies over time. (Photo: John Yeld)
A rainbow forms in the dense spray. (Photo: John Yeld)
Rising waters late on the afternoon of Friday 5 February break over the safety barrier. (Photo: John Yeld)

DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

Cyril Ramaphosa’s 1,111 days in power – what has he done?

By Ferial Haffajee

GROUNDUP: VISUAL ESSAY

Spectacular photos of Augrabies Falls in flood

John Yeld
2 mins ago
< 1 min

ILLICIT TRADE UPDATE

Dubai to crack down on gold smugglers travelling to the emirate state via South Africa 

Caryn Dolley
31 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 23 mins ago

NEWSFLASH

Vaal Dam releases water after reaching 106% capacity – a first since 2017
Sandisiwe Shoba 17 mins ago
2 mins

"Whatever the cost of our libraries the price is cheap compared to that of an ignorant nation." ~ Walter Cronkite

GROUNDUP

SCA ruling finds woman liable to pay damages for falsely accusing ex-husband of rape

Tania Broughton 9 mins ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Three things the basic education sector needs to do differently – and get right – in 2021

Motheo Brodie, Julia Chaskalson and Mila Harding
58 mins ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-ed

Zimbabwe activists take the fight to Twitter in a time of terror

Thandekile Moyo
1 hour ago
7 mins

STATE OF AMERICA

Capitol riot was six months in the making, incited by Donald Trump, trial hears

An Wentzel
4 hours ago
8 mins

POLITICAL PREDICAMENT

KwaZulu-Natal ANC’s urgent dilemma: We need to talk about Jacob, now

Des Erasmus
16 hours ago
7 mins