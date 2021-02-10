Newsdeck

Rocker Bruce Springsteen faces DWI charge after 2020 arrest in New Jersey

By Reuters 10 February 2021
Caption
(Illustration by Anastasya Eliseeva)

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Rock music legend Bruce Springsteen was arrested nearly three months ago at a national park in New Jersey on charges that included reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, a park spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“The Boss,” whose career of more than 50 years has often highlighted his home state of New Jersey and its shore scene, received the citations on Nov. 14 at Sandy Hook, a strip of beach that extends into the Atlantic just south of New York City, the spokeswoman said.

“Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process,” Daphne Yun, spokeswoman for the National Park Service’s Gateway National Recreation Area, said by email.

Springsteen was also cited for consuming alcohol in a closed area, she said.

Four of Springsteen’s representatives, including two lawyers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Gateway National Recreation Area is a single park that combines Sandy Hook, part of the oceanfront section of New York City’s Staten Island and Jamaica Bay and an oceanfront strip that includes Jacob Riis Park.

The celebrity news website TMZ, which initially reported the incident earlier on Wednesday, said Springsteen has a court appearance scheduled “in the next few weeks.”

Springsteen most recently came to the public eye on Sunday in a Super Bowl advertisement in which he spoke of reuniting a divided America in a two-minute video titled “The Middle” sponsored by Jeep. (Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)

