Kenya launches $34 mln project to tackle effects of climate change

By Reuters 10 February 2021
Commercial buildings and skyscrapers stand on the city skyline of Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Kenya's economic growth could slow to as low as 1% this year as effects of the coronavirus pandemic take a toll on businesses and revenue, according to the National Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani. Photographer: Patrick Meinhardt/Bloomberg

NAIROBI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Kenya on Wednesday launched a $34 million project aimed at cushioning the effects of drought caused by climate change, targeting communities living in arid regions of the country.

Finance and environment ministry officials said the five-year Green Climate Fund would go towards helping 620,000 people in 11 regional counties in arid and semi-arid areas and would aim to restore over 500,000 hectares of rangelands.

Keriako Tobiko, the minister for environment and forestry, said these areas account for 80% of the East African country’s land mass, and were more susceptible to the effects of climate change.

“These areas and communities living in these areas are most vulnerable; pastoral communities, nomadic communities and really this programme helps to address the most deserving of cases,” Tobiko told an online briefing at the project’s launch.

Kenya loses 2.0–2.4% of its gross domestic product annually due to effects of climate change, such as drought and floods, according to a 2018 Kenya National Bureau of Statistics study. The study also showed droughts cost Kenya 8% of GDP every five years. (Reporting by George Obulutsa. Editing by Omar Mohammed and Mark Potter)

