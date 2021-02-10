Newsdeck

Germany plans to extend lockdown until March 14

By Reuters 10 February 2021
epa08706285 German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives with a face mask for a press conference after the meeting of German Federal State Premiers at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 29 September 2020. The German Prime Ministerial Conference took place earlier in the day in Berlin to discuss the current coronavirus situation and possible change of measures. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN / POOL

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Germany plans to extend restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus until March 14, a draft agreement for talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of the 16 federal states on Wednesday showed.

The number of new daily infections in Germany has been falling, leading some regional leaders to push for a timetable to ease the lockdown, but concerns are growing about the impact of more infectious strains of the virus on case numbers.

“We have a highly fragile situation,” Winfried Kretschmann, Greens premier of the southern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, told Spiegel Online. “We can see in other countries, such as Portugal, how quickly the tide can turn.”

The draft document for the talks, which start in the afternoon, says that hairdressers could reopen under strict conditions from March 1. The draft is subject to change.

Merkel has made clear that primary schools and nurseries will take priority in any easing. The draft agreement said that individual states can decide on how to re-start classes.

“If the infection figures continue to fall reliably, the highest priority is clearly on the youngest children,” said Kretschmann.

Merkel has in the past also made clear she wants a seven-day incidence of 50 cases per 100,000 people to be the benchmark for restrictions to be lifted. That number currently stands at 68, according to data published by the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases on Wednesday.

Germany reported 8,072 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and a further 813 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 62,969. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Maria Sheahan)

