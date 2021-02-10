Business Maverick

French Economy Stabilizes at 5% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Bloomberg 10 February 2021
Caption
Banque de France in Paris, France. Photographer: Antoine Antoniol/Bloomberg

French economic activity is running at 5% below pre-crisis levels as the government holds off from imposing a full Covid-19 lockdown beyond the current curfew and closures in some sectors, the Bank of France said Tuesday.

After dipping to 7% below normal during November’s lockdown, the economy improved somewhat in December and is expected to remain steady through February, according to the central bank’s monthly survey of 8,500 companies conducted between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. The stability comes despite the introduction of slightly stricter restrictions in recent weeks, including an earlier curfew and the closing of large shopping malls.
New Normal

“Confronted with a hard shock, the French economy is resisting well overall,” Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an interview with regional newspaper network Groupe EBRA. “This resilience is both a good surprise concerning the end of 2020, and a source of reassurance for 2021.”

Villeroy confirmed the central bank’s forecast of 5% growth in 2021, which he described as “robust and rather cautious.”

Read more: EU Faces 100 Billion-Euro Price Tag for Bungled Vaccine Push

Still, the situation could change quickly if the government opts for more restrictions to contain the virus. According to statistics agency Insee, such a lockdown could cause the economy to contract again in the first quarter.

“Even more than usual, these estimates are surrounded by a large margin of uncertainty as they depend on how the health situation evolves,” the Bank of France said in its report. According to officials at the central bank, the economy would record close to zero growth if activity continued at the same level in March as in the first two months of the year.

Long Wait for Herd Immunity
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Business Maverick

Smoke and mirrors: UN data shows Ramaphosa’s investment drive is barely alive

By Ed Stoddard

The FIGHT BACK

Dudu Myeni launches two appeals to end delinquent director for life declaration

Justin Brown
15 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Reflation trade riding high, at home and abroad

Sharon Wood
6 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 31 mins ago

OUR BURNING PLANET

Aussie mining magnate gets legal snotklap after threatening to sue SA activists for millions
Tony Carnie 5 hours ago
6 mins

Before auditioning for the role of Wolverine, Hugh Jackman had no clue what a wolverine was. He spent two weeks studying wolves instead.

SCORPIO ANALYSIS

The ANC has broken its own black empowerment toolkit – and Ramaphosa government understands it

Pieter-Louis Myburgh 7 hours ago
15 mins

OPINIONISTA

The ‘Fawlty Towers’ approach to 5G

Toby Shapshak
6 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
09 FEB
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK 168

Statistics show rhino poaching in South Africa plunged 33% in 2020

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
4 mins

ON THE EDGE OF CHANGE

Mars awaits: The dawn of the new space era

Malibongwe Tyilo
6 hours ago
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Financial Wellness Coach: On retirement savings and living overseas

Kenny Meiring
11 hours ago
3 mins