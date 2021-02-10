Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 49

Francois Venter, Professor of Medicine at Wits: Multiple waves before we reach herd immunity

By Dennis Davis 10 February 2021

In Episode 49 of this unique Zoom series, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Francois Venter, Professor of Medicine at Wits, who is surprisingly optimistic after the events of this weekend that many saw as a serious setback. And, yes, he also believes that at some point in the future, we will have all contracted the virus, albeit in a much less dangerous form (think common cold). A must-watch discussion with one of SA's brightest young(ish) minds.

 

